News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Want to prove you are the strongest person in Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:56 PM March 23, 2022
Competitors at last year's event. This year's edition will be held on Ipswich Waterfront

Competitors at last year's event. This year's edition will be held on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Jolanta Beniusyte

Have you always wanted to prove you are the strongest person in Ipswich? Now is your chance, as a strongman competition is coming to the town. 

Open to both men and women from novices to experts, Ipswich Strongest Man/Woman will be taking place at Orwell Quay, on Ipswich Waterfront, on Saturday, April 23.

Organised by New Oaks Fitness gym in Upper Orwell Street, the event will feature expert judges, including world-record-holding Melton strongwoman Andrea Thompson and multiple-time world's strongest man winner Žydrūnas Savickas.

Mark Markell, one of the organisers, said: "We are very excited to build on what we have achieved in previous years, to include more athletes than ever before at a bigger location with world-renowned referees.

"We have worked hard with the local council to get the best location possible for the athletes and spectators."

A competitor carries a heavy bag

A competitor carries a heavy bag - Credit: Jolanta Beniusyte

Events will include achieving the maximum number of squat lifts and axle lifts in 60 seconds as well as a loading race, where competitors will be carrying items including tyres, logs and sandbags.

Other competitions at the event will include deadlifting a car, van or Jeep, and running with Atlas stones. 

Competitions
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Waterfront News

Don't Miss

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal Lofts on Ipswich Waterfront. Inset: Alex Dickin and Claire Hamblion. 

Investigations | Exclusive

Fears Ipswich tower block could be ‘structurally compromised’

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Hollie Meehan and her son, Tien Meehan-Smith, eight, at their home in Felixstowe with their memorial

Ipswich Hospital

Mum's questions to hospital after A&E stillbirth experience

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The management behind the opening of the Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich

New fish and chip shop opens its doors in Chantry

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon