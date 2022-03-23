Want to prove you are the strongest person in Ipswich?

Competitors at last year's event. This year's edition will be held on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Jolanta Beniusyte

Have you always wanted to prove you are the strongest person in Ipswich? Now is your chance, as a strongman competition is coming to the town.

Open to both men and women from novices to experts, Ipswich Strongest Man/Woman will be taking place at Orwell Quay, on Ipswich Waterfront, on Saturday, April 23.

Organised by New Oaks Fitness gym in Upper Orwell Street, the event will feature expert judges, including world-record-holding Melton strongwoman Andrea Thompson and multiple-time world's strongest man winner Žydrūnas Savickas.

Mark Markell, one of the organisers, said: "We are very excited to build on what we have achieved in previous years, to include more athletes than ever before at a bigger location with world-renowned referees.

"We have worked hard with the local council to get the best location possible for the athletes and spectators."

A competitor carries a heavy bag - Credit: Jolanta Beniusyte

Events will include achieving the maximum number of squat lifts and axle lifts in 60 seconds as well as a loading race, where competitors will be carrying items including tyres, logs and sandbags.

Other competitions at the event will include deadlifting a car, van or Jeep, and running with Atlas stones.