Published: 3:05 PM May 26, 2021

As Coronavirus restrictions in the county continue to ease families can start to enjoy long-awaited days out.

From exploring Rendlesham Forest - to beach days at Felixstowe, mums in Suffolk have suggested their favourite child friendly trips.

There are lots of outdoor ideas for those parents and grandparents that might not yet feel comfortable going indoors!

Naomi Gornall, is a mum from Ipswich who is growing a large following on her Instagram account @minisuffolkadventures, where she shares her top tips for having the best days out with your little ones.

Here are Naomi's top three suggestions of inexpensive days out you can enjoy with your children in Suffolk this summer . . .

Needham Lake, Needham

Needham Lake in Needham Market, between Ipswich and Stowmarket is one of the suggestions from minisuffolkadventures - Credit: Naomi Gornall

Mrs Gornall said: " It is easy to see why this spot remains so popular. With two playgrounds (one for older children and one for toddlers) and an easy circular nature trail around the lake, which includes a den building area, it is a lovely day out."

The play area for older children at Needham Lake in Suffolk - Credit: Naomi Gornall

She added: " There are plenty of benches and picnic spots along the route for tired little legs and toilet facilities, two large (free )car parks, and often a mobile coffee and ice cream van on site too."

Hollow Trees Farm, Semer

Naomi from @minisuffolkadventures says Hollow Trees Farm in Semer is her go-to venue when she has visitors - Credit: Naomi Gornall

Mrs Gornall and her family are a big fan of Hollow Trees farm which is only a relatively short drive from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

She said: " Hollow Trees has to be the best value farm in Suffolk!"

"Costing just £5.25 per person, the farm trail consists of all the usual animals (goats, cows, pigs) plus ride on tractors, three decent play areas, an indoor beach and refreshments hut."

"Although the site is quite large, you don't notice it as there is so much to keep children entertained. It is my go-to venue when we have visitors" added Mrs Gornall.

Find out about the current booking system for Hollow Trees Farm here, on their website.

Hollow Trees Farm is the perfect day out for little ones - Credit: Naomi Gornall

Newbourne

Mrs Gornall's final suggestion for days out in Suffolk is a bit of a hidden gem - the village of Newbourne, which is an easy drive from Woodbridge and Ipswich.

She said: " This quaint village seems to have it all. A great playground and village hall, a café (Nourish) selling delicious locally sourced food and drink, a classic village pub (The Fox) and Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s nature reserve, Newbourne Springs.

"At the rear of the playground is a boarded walk, which takes you through some fields and over ditches for an interesting walk (plus a chance to try geocaching for older children).

"At Newbourne Springs, kids can explore the dense woodland and indulge in some nature spotting. They could even take a dip in the luscious spring to cool down during the hot weather- just don't forget to bring a towel!"

If you would like to read more of Mrs Gornall's suggestions you can find @minisuffolkadventures on Instagram here.

Children enjoying the hot weather in Felixstowe - a new purpose-built visitor information centre will help people find out more about what the resort has to offer - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over in the new Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group we asked parents in Suffolk to share their ideas for the best days out in the county, here are some of their great suggestions . . .

A day out by the beach at Felixstowe

Pack up your deckchairs and a picnic and head a few miles down the A14 from Ipswich and you will be able to enjoy a traditional seaside day out at Felixstowe.

As well as the beach and all-important ice creams, there is a lot more families can do at this traditional Suffolk seaside town.

On Twitter, Suffolk mum Melanie Hollis suggested taking the children to Martello playground which is great for all ages.

Landguard Fort is said to be one of the most haunted places in the country - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She also encouraged families to explore Landguard Fort and the surrounding nature reserve.

Little ones will love watching the huge container ships at the docks, and there is also a foot and bicycle ferry between Felixstowe and Harwich if they fancy braving and adventure on the water!

If you are looking for a slightly more relaxed day you could always head to Felixstowe Ferry for a spot of crabbing.

Exploring Rendlesham Forest

Exploring Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk makes a lovely day out for children - Credit: SAM EMMENS

Mum, Emma Churchman, who lives in Framlingham, has suggested Rendlesham Forest as the perfect spot for day out with the kids.

In the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group , she recommended the forest for its playpark, picnic spots, den building area and lovely walks!

If you have got any little space enthusiasts in the family they are sure to enjoy the supernatural UFO trail.

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm near Needham Market

Naomi Francis says she loves taking her family to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, which is near to Needham Market.

She said: " Meeting all the animals is great, but feeding the goats is the best bit."

The farm do not require visitors to book in advance, but information about pricing and their address can be found here on their website.

Holywells Park, Ipswich

There is lots for families to do at a day out in Holywells Park in Ipswich - Credit: SUZANNE DAY

If you are looking to stay in Ipswich for a family day out, pay a visit to one of the beautiful green spaces in the town.

Holywell's park is a popular place for mums and dads to take their children and boasts a play area, splash park and toilets!

There is also a splash park at Bourne Park in Ipswich.

Here are some more places in Suffolk you can cool off this summer

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary at Stonham Barns

Another popular suggestion from mums in Suffolk was the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary at Stonham Barns in Stonham Aspal.

As well as the impressive flying displays, children will also love taking a peek at Meerkat Kastle!

You can book you ticket for your visit to the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary here.

Jump with the wallabies at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park

Jimmy's Farm has undergone a huge expansion and has a brand new Africa enclosure with a wooden walkway. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown

Jimmy's near Ipswich is now much more than just a farm, and has a brand new African enclosure.

Mum Ria Wilson, from Elmswell said: " We love Jimmy's Farm so much that we have season tickets!

" There is a decent sized farm trail, with all the usual animals, but also wallabies, zebras, monkeys and many more!

"Our current favourite is the baby tapir and the meerkats.

"There is a woodland walk and lots of different play areas and shops for adult and children as well as yummy food.

"We can take our dog their which is the main reason we joined."

You can find out about season tickets, and regular day tickets on the Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park website.

Relax with the family at Woodbridge

If you are on the lookout for laidback, inexpensive day out with the family, Woodbridge is the ideal town to visit.

Kingston park near the tennis courts is a great spot to start off your day with a run-around at the play area.

There is also plenty of space for picnicking and plenty of coffee shops and restaurants if you need to pick up something to eat.

And if the little ones need to have a bit of a break after all that running around you can head down to the water to look at the boats.

Step back in time at West Stow Anglo Saxon village

The Anglo Saxon Village at West Stow near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Courtesy of West Stow Anglo Saxon Museum

If you are a family that likes to learn something on a day out head to West Stow for a stomp around the Anglo Saxon village.

Groups visiting the village will need to book in advance and face masks will need to be worn in any indoor areas.

If your children are a little bit too young for the village there is still plenty of other things for them to explore.

West Stow has a large play area and a café for those parents in need of a coffee!

There is also a large car park that is very reasonably priced and toilets that are cleaned regularly.

Have an adventure among the animals at Africa Alive

Mums, dads and grandparents that are looking to treat their family to an extra special day out should head to Africa Alive in Kessingland near Lowestoft.

The park, which reopened to visitors in April, has recently had a very cute new arrival - a baby aardvark!

We're happy to announce the birth of a baby aardvark!



It is notoriously hard to distinguish the gender of an aardvark and it is therefore expected that the gender of this new arrival will be undetermined for a few months.



Read more at >> https://t.co/6XB28iHLU6 pic.twitter.com/Qn6ljC8pJd — Africa Alive! (@_africaalive) May 22, 2021

Both members and non-members of Africa Alive are required to book a ticket here. https://www.africa-alive.co.uk/

If you are looking to enjoy a day out at the Suffolk coast have a read of - 'The 7 best attractions on the Suffolk coast according to Tripadvisor'.

Mumlife Suffolk

If you are a mum, dad, step parent or grandparent that lives in Suffolk take a look at the new Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group for ideas of things for things to do in the county.















