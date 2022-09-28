News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Popular Christmas market at Trinity Park returning for second year

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:08 AM September 28, 2022
Crowds at last year's Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity Christmas market will be returning to Trinity Park in Ipswich this year - Credit: Gregg Brown

A popular Christmas market will be returning for 2022 to Trinity Park.

The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity Christmas market will be held at the Ipswich park once again on Saturday, December 3.

The event will showcase small businesses from across the region, with an "exciting variety of high-quality, unique gifts, decorations, crafts and festive foods to get you in the Christmas spirit".

Last year, the market raised more than £24,000 to help those living with cancer.

In 2021, more than 90 small businesses from across Suffolk took a stall at the market, with another strong turn out expected this year.

Zoe Jay, head of fundraising and marketing at Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, said: “We always ensure a wide variety of different stalls, from homemade crafts, food stalls, Christmas gifts, toys, unique gifts for men, women and children, personalised items from local designers, boutiques and bespoke craftsmen.

"We always limit the number of stalls selling items of similar genres to ensure happy shoppers and successful sellers.

"Alongside the shopping stands, there will be a range of popular food and drink stalls, serving up alcoholic beverages including festive hot drinks and mulled wine."

Dogs are allowed on site but not in the Cattle Shed, where the majority of stalls will be placed.

The market will run from 10.30am until 4pm.

Tickets are not yet available, but will cost £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under 16's when they are released.

