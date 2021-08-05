Children invited to free superheroes and Star Wars celebration in Ipswich
Families in Ipswich are being invited to a free "unbirthday celebration" this weekend, featuring superheroes and Star Wars characters.
Ipswich couple Danni and Steve Diamond are organising the fun day, to be held at Westgate Ward Social Club in Victoria Street on Sunday, August 8, from 11.30am to 6.30pm.
Mr Diamond said: "We're calling it a Very Merry Un-Birthday Celebration. The idea is that it's for children who haven't been able to celebrate their birthdays properly because of Covid."
He said there will be a chance to meet princes, princesses and superheroes, as well as Star Wars characters including Darth Vader.
The event will mark the founding of the couple's new business, Enchanted Entertainment Events UK. "It was all Danni's idea, and this will be our first big event," Mr Diamond said.
There will also be entertainment and traders, and food and drink will be available to buy.
For more details, search for @EnchantedEntertainmentEventsUK on Facebook.
