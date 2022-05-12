First-ever beer festival being held in village near Ipswich

The events team at The Hintlesham and Chattisham Cider and Beer Festival - Credit: The Hintlesham and Chattisham Cider and Beer Festival

A village near Ipswich will be holding its first-ever beer festival.

The first-ever Hintlesham and Chattisham Beer Festival will be held at Hintlesham and Chattisham Community Hall, just a few miles outside of Ipswich.

Featuring a selection of drinks, food, entertainers and live music, organisers say the community event running from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, promises to be a blast, organisers have said.

Lauren De Banks, one of the organisers of the festival said: "As it is the first cider and beer festival for Hintlesham and Chattisham, we are really excited to host the event in order to bring everyone together to have an amazing time.

"It is always our goal to provide fun events that bring the communities together to meet, get to know new faces, enjoy their time and want to come back another time, we’re hopeful this will be the ultimate event to achieve that, with even more residents from the villages and further afield coming together."

Two volunteers, Jim and John, help prepare for the The Hintlesham and Chattisham Cider and Beer Festival - Credit: The Hintlesham and Chattisham Cider and Beer Festival

"We are working hard to do all we can to make sure the festival is a hit with everyone that attends.

"Jim’s experience in running beer festivals is proving invaluable along with John’s knowledge of the trade, which together with my experience hosting events hopefully will mean that we create an event that’s the best it possibly can be this year."

Beers will be provided by local breweries including Mauldons of Sudbury and The Cabin Brewery based in Bildeston, while food will be available from a BBQ all day and visiting ice cream van.

While the first evening is mostly aimed at giving the community and sponsors a chance to try the beers, the party really gets started on Saturday – with acts including Chasing Squirrels, Jaynie Norton and the Dominators, Caroline Western, The CCJs, and Kai Boulger performing before a headline set by the irrepressible Billy Hunt.

On top of this, the festival will also have a children's entertainer doing magic, games, balloon models etc, a boules pitch, and pay and play beer pong.

