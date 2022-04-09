News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
We Will Rock You marks 20th anniversary with Ipswich shows

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 12:00 PM April 9, 2022
Queen fans can see We Will Rock You at the Regent in Ipswich this May. 

The creator of We Will Rock You returns to its helm as it heads to Ipswich as part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations.

The musical was written and directed by Ben Elton when it first hit the West End and he will take charge again as the show prepares to come to the Regent Theatre next month.

The premiere for We Will Rock You took place in London’s Dominion Theatre in May 2002 and has seen success in theatres and arenas all around the world. 

The original director will be accompanied by a new cast to rock UK’s audiences once again.

The musical based on Queen’s greatest songs broke box office records, already selling more than 70% of tickets for the return later this year.

Ben Elton said: “I’ve directed this show all over the world and I’m thrilled to bring it home to the UK with a brand new production and a fabulous cast of young Bohemians, most of whom were rocking in their cradles when this adventure first began.”

We Will Rock You will run at the Regent Theatre from Monday, May 9, to Saturday, May 14, 2022.

