Best photos from Disco in the Park

People enjoying a dance in the sunshine at Wherstead Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds got carried away by the music during the first day of a bank holiday weekend disco event at Wherstead Park.

Disco in the Park got underway yesterday and takes place again today, Sunday, September 28, between 2pm and 10pm.

People enjoying a dance in the sunshine at Wherstead Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The end-of-summer disco party offers a giant tipi bar, stretch marquee and Niche cocktails kiosk, individual chill-out seating areas, a pizza truck from the Mobile Pizza company and delicious ice creams from the retro stand.

Yesterday the participants hit the grass dancefloor in the DJ marquee and with the Funky Voices, the stars of disco music.

Entertainers give the crowds the best of disco at Wherstead Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jonathan Senior, the event development manager at Wherstead Park said: “After the success of last year's summer events, and as a grand finale to our summer season, we are opening up our terrace and gardens once again for Disco in the Park for the August Bank holiday weekend!

“Our guests are able to enjoy live music from our amazing resident DJ, Charlotte Moss playing all the best of disco and old school classic house music."

Singers performing at Disco in the Park at Wherstead Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“With a repertoire including hits from Eminem to Earth Wind and Fire, musicals to Motown their showcases are not to be missed.

“Disco in the Park is one big party from the moment we open to the moment we serve the last cocktail!”

The Funky Voices Choir, a multi-award-winning modern community choir from Suffolk and Essex that includes 50 people, performed live.

Disco in the Park at Wherstead Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The organisers of the event say that dancing is optional, but actively encouraged during the whole event.

People enjoyed relaxing with the music in the sunshine at Wherstead Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The tickets for the second day of the event can be booked online.

Jojo, Flossie, Eve and Lily at Wherstead Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



