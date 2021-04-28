Published: 11:30 AM April 28, 2021

Dance troupe Diversity will be performing three shows in Ipswich in June 2022 after adding an extra date to their Ipswich Regent gig - Credit: PA

Hugely popular dance act Diversity have added an extra date with two extra performances at the Ipswich Regent due to an unprecedented demand for tickets.

The tour, which arrives in Ipswich in June 2022, was originally only going to be for one night on June 10 but because tickets sold out almost immediately, the band have arranged to stay an extra day and on June 11 will give two performances – one at 3pm and one at 7.30pm.

Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have so far sold out nine UK and Irish tours, sold over 600,000 tickets, with countless television and live performances.

Collectively Diversity have just been nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards in June for their incredible Britain’s Got Talent routine inspired by the events of last year.

Their ‘Connected’ 2022 tour is their biggest to date and will see them playing 78 shows in 33 towns across the UK. Tickets for the extra dates go on sale on Friday April 30 at 10am at the Ipswich Regent online box office and Ticketmaster.

