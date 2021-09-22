Published: 11:30 AM September 22, 2021

Legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean will mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic hit American Pie with a concert at the Ipswich Regent in September 2022 - Credit: Supplied

Singer-songwriter Don McLean is heading to the Ipswich Regent next year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic American Pie, one of greatest and longest songs ever to set the singles charts alight.

The song has also been much quoted over the years with lines like “Drove my Chevy to the levy but the levee was dry”, turning up in pub quizzes and TV game shows.

Don McLean will be in Ipswich on September 13, 2022 celebrating the 50th anniversary of his iconic song American Pie - Credit: Supplied

To mark the half century of the iconic song Don McLean will embark on a full-scale European tour which will arrive at the Ipswich Regent on Tuesday September 13, 2022.

In addition to American Pie Don has had a clutch of other hit singles including Vincent, Cryin, And I Love You So, Wonderful Baby, Since I Don’t Have you, It’s Just The Sun & If We Try. Madonna, Drake and Garth Brooks are amongst many artists who have also recorded his songs.

In 2002, American Pie was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale from September 24, 2021 and are available online or from the Regent Theatre’s website