News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Don McLean to mark anniversary of American Pie at Ipswich Regent

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 11:30 AM September 22, 2021   
Singer Don McLean will perform American Pie on 2022 tour

Legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean will mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic hit American Pie with a concert at the Ipswich Regent in September 2022 - Credit: Supplied

Singer-songwriter Don McLean is heading to the Ipswich Regent next year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic American Pie, one of greatest and longest songs ever to set the singles charts alight.

The song has also been much quoted over the years with lines like “Drove my Chevy to the levy but the levee was dry”, turning up in pub quizzes and TV game shows.

Don McLean will be touring to Ipswich Regent in September 2022

Don McLean will be in Ipswich on September 13, 2022 celebrating the 50th anniversary of his iconic song American Pie - Credit: Supplied

To mark the half century of the iconic song Don McLean will embark on a full-scale European tour which will arrive at the Ipswich Regent on Tuesday September 13, 2022.

In addition to American Pie Don has had a clutch of other hit singles including Vincent, Cryin, And I Love You So, Wonderful Baby, Since I Don’t Have you, It’s Just The Sun & If We Try. Madonna, Drake and Garth Brooks are amongst many artists who have also recorded his songs.

In 2002, American Pie was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale from September 24, 2021 and are available online or from the Regent Theatre’s website 

You may also want to watch:

Music
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two people have been arrested after an assault in Whitehouse Road

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist

TV

'I'm not a victim no more': Kieron Dyer opens up about childhood abuse

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Chicken pasanda curry

Food and Drink

What are the best curry houses in Ipswich?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon