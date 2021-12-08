News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Elvis Costello heading to the Ipswich Regent

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:30 AM December 8, 2021
Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello and the Intruders are heading to the Ipswich Regent as part of his The Boy Named If & Other Favourites 2022 UK Tour - Credit: MARK SELIGER

Grammy Award winning singer Elvis Costello has announced he will be stopping off in Ipswich as part of his 2022 UK Tour. 

Costello, loved for his hits including 'Oliver's Army', will be performing with the Imposters at the Ipswich Regent on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. 

The singer-songwriter shot to fame in the 70s and found success in America. His tour will start in Brighton in June 2022 and finish in London later that month. 

Elvis Costello

Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello will be performing at the Ipswich Regent next year - Credit: MARK SELIGER

The show at the Regent will be opened by Ian Prowse, who will be performing songs from his upcoming album 'One hand on the Starry Plough'. 

Tickets for the Elvis Costello and the Imposters concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 10, they will be available on the Ipswich Theatres website - ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Other shows lined up at the Regent in 2022 include Ru Paul's Drag Race, Joe McElderry's George Michael show and an Anastasia concert. 



