All you need to know about jubilee weekend events and timings

There are many national and local events planned throughout jubilee weekend, with lots of them to be broadcast on TV. Here are all the timings you need to ensure you keep up with the royal celebrations.

Epsom Downs Derby

When: June 4, 12.30-5pm, with the Derby itself starting at 4pm

Watch: ITV

The Queen's love of horses is well known, so it will be a special Epsom Downs Derby on Saturday afternoon.

You can watch along with ITV, and try to glimpse the Royal Family enjoying the racing.

Platinum Party at the Palace

When: June 4, 7.30pm-10:30pm

Watch: BBC 1/BBC Iplayer or listen live on the Ipswich Cornhill

A massive event put on by the BBC, the Platinum Party at the Palace will feature some of the UK's most famous faces from sport, stage and screen, including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews and Ellie Simmonds.

Hosted by Kirsty Young and Ronan Kemp, the event will be headlined by Soul Legend Diana Ross, with other acts including Eurovision contestant Sam Ryder, Queen with Adam Lambert, Hans Zimmer, Alicia Keys, Mabel, Jax Jones, George Ezra, Duran Duran and more.

Unfortunately, the previously planned watching party at the Ipswich Cornhill will no longer be taking place as the organised big screen has broken, and no replacement can be organised at such short notice. Audio from the concert will be played.

The Big Sunday Lunch

When: June 5, 1pm-4pm

Where: Various, but events are being held in most places across Suffolk

More than ten million people are set to join together across the UK to enjoy a big jubilee lunch.

Loads of small, local events are taking place, while the county's larger towns have plans for bigger things, including large lunches with entertainment in Leiston, Ipswich and Felixstowe.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

When: June 5, 2:30pm-5pm

Watch: BBC 1

Combining theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume, this ambitious £15 million pageant will celebrate the Queen's reign over four acts.

The first, named for Queen and Country features a military parade, while the second, the Time of Our Lives explores the last seven decades of culture.

Following this, Let's Celebrate tells the story of the Queen's life, making use of Corgi Puppets and Carnival Creations, while the final section, Happy and Glorious is a musical spectacle which will see icons from the entertainment world, including Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran paying tribute to Her Majesty.

This will still be broadcast on a big screen on the Ipswich Cornhill, as an alternative screen is available.

