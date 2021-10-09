Published: 7:00 PM October 9, 2021

'Captain Jack Sparrow' is put under arrest during FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

FelixFest festivities are taking place on Felixstowe's seafront all weekend.

The event has been organised to celebrate the arrival of the Women's Tour, which culminated in a sprint finish along Felixstowe's seafront.

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson takes part in seaside aerobics during FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

The fun began on Friday evening with an outdoor screening of the Richard Curtis movie Yesterday, at the Beachside Events Space.

A screening of the Richard Curtis film Yesterday at FelixFest on Friday, October 8 - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

Then, on Saturday, Felixstowe parkrun started things off, followed by the chance to try a Pump Track, High Ropes course, laser tag and football cage.

The football cage at FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

At Felixstowe Leisure Centre, instructors put on demonstrations and many community organisations took part in a Tour Village. This included police, who offered free cycle security marking and fingerprint key rings.

The 10k fun cycle ride led by Breeze arriving during FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

In addition to the Women's Tour, a 10k fun bike ride led by Breeze also arrived in Felixstowe during the festival.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, the first ever Felixstowe Triathlon will start at 8.30am, including a sea swim, and the Pump Track will be open from 10am.

Police were in the Tour Village at FelixFest in Felixstowe - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary



