Seafront celebrations at FelixFest during Women's Tour weekend
FelixFest festivities are taking place on Felixstowe's seafront all weekend.
The event has been organised to celebrate the arrival of the Women's Tour, which culminated in a sprint finish along Felixstowe's seafront.
The fun began on Friday evening with an outdoor screening of the Richard Curtis movie Yesterday, at the Beachside Events Space.
Then, on Saturday, Felixstowe parkrun started things off, followed by the chance to try a Pump Track, High Ropes course, laser tag and football cage.
At Felixstowe Leisure Centre, instructors put on demonstrations and many community organisations took part in a Tour Village. This included police, who offered free cycle security marking and fingerprint key rings.
In addition to the Women's Tour, a 10k fun bike ride led by Breeze also arrived in Felixstowe during the festival.
On Sunday, the first ever Felixstowe Triathlon will start at 8.30am, including a sea swim, and the Pump Track will be open from 10am.
