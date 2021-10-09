News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Seafront celebrations at FelixFest during Women's Tour weekend

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM October 9, 2021   
'Captain Jack Sparrow' is put under arrest during FelixFest

'Captain Jack Sparrow' is put under arrest during FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

FelixFest festivities are taking place on Felixstowe's seafront all weekend.

The event has been organised to celebrate the arrival of the Women's Tour, which culminated in a sprint finish along Felixstowe's seafront. 

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson takes part in seaside aerobics during FelixFest

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson takes part in seaside aerobics during FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

The fun began on Friday evening with an outdoor screening of the Richard Curtis movie Yesterday, at the Beachside Events Space. 

A screening of the Richard Curtis film Yesterday at FelixFest on Friday, October 8

A screening of the Richard Curtis film Yesterday at FelixFest on Friday, October 8 - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

Then, on Saturday, Felixstowe parkrun started things off, followed by the chance to try a Pump Track, High Ropes course, laser tag and football cage. 

The football cage at FelixFest

The football cage at FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

At Felixstowe Leisure Centre, instructors put on demonstrations and many community organisations took part in a Tour Village. This included police, who offered free cycle security marking and fingerprint key rings.

The 10k fun cycle ride led by Breeze arriving during FelixFest

The 10k fun cycle ride led by Breeze arriving during FelixFest - Credit: visitfelixstowe.org.uk

In addition to the Women's Tour, a 10k fun bike ride led by Breeze also arrived in Felixstowe during the festival.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, the first ever Felixstowe Triathlon will start at 8.30am, including a sea swim, and the Pump Track will be open from 10am.

Police were in the Tour Village at FelixFest in Felixstowe

Police were in the Tour Village at FelixFest in Felixstowe - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary


