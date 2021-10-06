News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
FelixFest offers family fun as Women's Tour ends in Felixstowe

Andrew Clarke

Published: 11:30 AM October 6, 2021   
FelixFest will offer plenty of opportunities for youngsters to put their cycling skills to the test

Felixstowe has issued an invitation to the people of Suffolk to come to the coast this weekend and help celebrate the finish of the Women’s Tour in the town by joining in with the free FelixFest.

The festivities are taking place along Felixstowe’s Seafront from Friday October 8 to Sunday October 10.

FelixFest will offer plenty of opportunities for youngsters to put their cycling skills to the test

The fun starts at 7pm on Friday with the movie, Yesterday, which is packed with Suffolk and Norfolk connections. Just pitch up with a blanket and some chairs at the Beachside Events Space. 

Then, on Saturday, the world's best cycling teams will be heading to Felixstowe having set off from Haverhill. There will be lots to do and see in Felixstowe while people wait for the Women’s Tour to arrive. Felixstowe parkrun sets off at 9am and visitors and regulars are always welcome to walk, jog or run the course. 

From 10am, visitors can have a go on a Pump Track, test their nerve on the High Ropes course or get some friends together and test their skills with laser tag and the football cage. 

Meanwhile, at Felixstowe Leisure Centre there will be instructors doing demonstrations throughout the day so visitors can join in with a bit of exercise or visit the Tour Village and speak to one of the town’s many community organisations including Felixstowe police.

Visit Felixstowe will also be there, promoting everything about the town as well as Level 2, who will be with the Youth Bus and Felixstowe fire crews.

Football freestyler, Jamie Knight, will be entertaining the crowds with his amazing skills

World-renowned football freestyler, Jamie Knight, will be entertaining the crowds with his amazing skills - Credit: Supplied

If that wasn’t enough, world-renowned football freestyler, Jamie Knight, will be entertaining the crowds with his amazing skills, and there is even a rumour that the infamous pirate Captain Jack Sparrow may visit.

Captain Jack Sparrow will be coming ashore to watch the end of the Women's Tour as part of the FelixFest celebrations

Captain Jack Sparrow will be coming ashore to watch the end of the Women's Tour as part of the FelixFest celebrations - Credit: Supplied

In the evening Ray Quinn  will be performing his All Singin, All Swinging show at the Spa Pavilion and there will be live music at the Boardwalk Cafe on the pier.

Sunday sees the first ever Felixstowe Triathlon, which starts at 8.30am. With three distances on offer - Standard, Sprint and Super-sprint, and a sea swim to start and The Pump Track will be open from 10am.

Cllr Mark Jepson, Mayor of Felixstowe, said: “Felixstowe Town Council is delighted to be supporting the Women’s Tour on its return to Suffolk this year and is proud to be hosting the finale of this fantastic race. With so many events having been cancelled or postponed over
the past year, we are very much looking forward to welcoming everybody for a festival of activities."

