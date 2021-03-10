Published: 7:30 AM March 10, 2021

Meg Reid, director of Felixstowe Book Festival, which is returning on the last weekend in June - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

As the country emerges out of lockdown over the coming weeks, Felixstowe Book Festival has announced the annual seaside celebration of books will be happening this summer.

Meg Reid, organiser of the annual event, said that they are they are busily preparing something for booklovers to look forward to during the last weekend in June.

Some authors who were unable to come to Felixstowe last year are already booked, including festival patrons Esther Freud and Terry Waite who will be speaking at The Orwell Hotel.

Other speakers already booked to appear live include JoJo Moyes, Salley Vickers, Liz Trenow, Toby Faber and Iain Dale, as well as a panel of crime writers including Harriet Tyce, Kate Rhodes and Louise Millar to be chaired by Felixstowe author Ruth Dugdall.

Festival director Meg Reid said: “Following Boris Johnson’s announcement of the plans to gradually release the country from Coronavirus restrictions, we are planning a blended festival over the weekend of June 25-27.

Richard Dawkins who will be one of the guests at the Felixstowe Book Festival in June - Credit: Jana Lenzova

“We will have some socially distanced author events at the Orwell Hotel and we will also have a separate online programme with more authors live streaming interviews from their homes.

Carol Drinkwater will be talking about her latest novel at the Felixstowe Book Festival - Credit: Felixstowe Book Festival

“We are excited to be live streaming two authors direct from New York, as well as having a full programme of exciting speakers.

"Joining us online will be at least 14 authors including Carol Drinkwater, talking about her latest novel An Act of Love; Andrew Lownie who wrote the acclaimed biography The Mountbattens, Their Lives and Loves; Helen McCarthy Double Lives, The History of Working Motherhood; Christopher Tugendhat: A History of Britain in Books and Richard Dawkins talking about his latest work, Books do Furnish a Life: Reading and Writing Science.

“It will be a great opportunity for local, national and international audiences to join us in real life and online. We will follow any Covid restrictions and recommendations that are in place at that time.”

The festival programme will be launched on the festival website on the March 15. Tickets for both the Orwell Hotel, and for the online events, will be on sale on May 1 and be available online or by phoning Eastern Angles Theatre Company 01473 211498 (Mon-Fri 10am – 2pm)