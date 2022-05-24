5 new things to do in the evening in Ipswich
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Over the past year, there has been a number of new businesses pop up in Ipswich while others have undergone significant refurbishment.
From axe throwing and crazy golf to unique cocktails on the Waterfront, people in Ipswich will always find something fun to do as the sun goes down.
Here are five new things to do in the evening in Ipswich.
1. Throw axes at Boom Battle Bar
There's been a buzz of excitement around the launch of Boom Battle Bar and the activity venue has given Ipswich a very unique evening experience.
Whether it's axe throwing or crazy golf that takes your fancy, Boom Battle Bar is the place to try something new.
2. Tuck in to some food and drinks at The Botanist
The talk of the town in Ipswich recently, The Botanist is only a month old and already looks to be a favourite.
Offering a range of sharing boards and exciting mains as well as a tempting cocktail menu, The Botanist should be on every foodie's list.
3. Enjoy a cocktail at The Gallery
Tucked away down a narrow street by the Waterfront, passers by may not even notice this idyllic cocktail spot.
Opening in June 2021, The Gallery features a prohibition style bar and serves bespoke handcrafted cocktails with a huge selection of wines and beers from all over the world.
4. Enjoy one of The Rep Live's music nights
After a rebrand, The Rep Live opened at the Old Repertory Theatre earlier this year having been closed for long periods during the Covid pandemic.
Punters can enjoy the new 'long good Saturdays' and plenty of live music, with different themes and tribute acts coming to the venue.
5. Go for a night out at the newly-refurbished Revolution
After closing for two weeks in November 2021, Revolution underwent a refurbishment for the first time since 2013.
With two floors and three rooms, 'Revs' is arguably the most popular weekend destination for party-goers in Ipswich.