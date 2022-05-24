News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

5 new things to do in the evening in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:00 PM May 24, 2022
Jack Coughlan is manager of The Gallery, one of Ipswich's newest venues

Jack Coughlan is manager of The Gallery, one of Ipswich's newest venues - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Over the past year, there has been a number of new businesses pop up in Ipswich while others have undergone significant refurbishment.

From axe throwing and crazy golf to unique cocktails on the Waterfront, people in Ipswich will always find something fun to do as the sun goes down.

Here are five new things to do in the evening in Ipswich.

1. Throw axes at Boom Battle Bar

The Boom Battle bar in Ipswich is open. Axe throwing, Mini Golf and virtual darts. PICTURE: CHARLOTT

Axe-throwing is one of the key new features at Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There's been a buzz of excitement around the launch of Boom Battle Bar and the activity venue has given Ipswich a very unique evening experience.

Whether it's axe throwing or crazy golf that takes your fancy, Boom Battle Bar is the place to try something new.

2. Tuck in to some food and drinks at The Botanist

Inside The Botanist

The Botanist is one of the newest places to check out in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The talk of the town in Ipswich recently, The Botanist is only a month old and already looks to be a favourite.

Offering a range of sharing boards and exciting mains as well as a tempting cocktail menu, The Botanist should be on every foodie's list.

Most Read

  1. 1 Baby and toddler retailer Mamas & Papas set for Ipswich return
  2. 2 Firefighters called to Ipswich house fire
  3. 3 Ipswich residents' frustration over parking chaos
  1. 4 Man detained after early morning incident in Ipswich road
  2. 5 'Severe' delays on A12 outside Ipswich after crash closes road
  3. 6 Man who stole over £1,000 in power tools jailed for 876 days
  4. 7 Boy, 14, arrested after serious sex attack in Suffolk town is released
  5. 8 Some East of England Co-op stores unable to take cash
  6. 9 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
  7. 10 Men charged with heroin and crack cocaine offences in Ipswich

3. Enjoy a cocktail at The Gallery

A selection of the cocktails on offer at The Gallery as well as the view from the street

A selection of the cocktails on offer at The Gallery as well as the view from the street - Credit: Archant

Tucked away down a narrow street by the Waterfront, passers by may not even notice this idyllic cocktail spot.

Opening in June 2021, The Gallery features a prohibition style bar and serves bespoke handcrafted cocktails with a huge selection of wines and beers from all over the world. 

4. Enjoy one of The Rep Live's music nights

Weekend music nights are on the card at The Rep Live, one of Ipswich's historic venues

Weekend music nights are on the card at The Rep Live, one of Ipswich's historic venues - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After a rebrand, The Rep Live opened at the Old Repertory Theatre earlier this year having been closed for long periods during the Covid pandemic.

Punters can enjoy the new 'long good Saturdays' and plenty of live music, with different themes and tribute acts coming to the venue.

5. Go for a night out at the newly-refurbished Revolution

Revolution Bars, which has a branch in Ipswich, will close six of its sites nationwide Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revolution Bars, which has a branch in Ipswich, will close six of its sites nationwide Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

After closing for two weeks in November 2021, Revolution underwent a refurbishment for the first time since 2013.

With two floors and three rooms, 'Revs' is arguably the most popular weekend destination for party-goers in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News
Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police carried out a "pre-planned" operation in Graham Road in Felixstowe this evening

Suffolk Live News

Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The home in Purdis Avenue in Ipswich has been listed for sale

See inside £1.65m Ipswich home with swimming pool and games room

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jenni-lee, left, with her daughter Summa, right, who has a pineal cyst on her brain and many other health conditions.

Ipswich girl with cyst on brain struggling to get diagnosis

Abygail Fossett

person
Young lad Luca Brett enjoying a delicious portion of fish and chips from Fish Dish in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk's top 10 chippies as voted by our readers - now pick a winner

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon