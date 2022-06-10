10 of Suffolk's oldest pubs you can still get a drink at
- Credit: Archant
Pubs and alehouses have been part of Suffolk's culture for centuries, and many venues in the county have survived the test of time.
Here are ten of the oldest pubs in Suffolk, with some dating back as far as the middle ages.
1. The Spread Eagle
Where: Fore Street, Ipswich IP4 1JW
The sole survivor of a group of four pubs which once stood at the junction of Fore Street, The Spread Eagle is thought to date from the 16th century.
Following a restoration in 2015, the pub is now well known as a live music venue and offers six real ales on tap.
2. The Greyhound
Where: The Street, Pettistree, Woodbridge IP13 0HP
Dating from the age of the Black Death and Hundred Years War, this pub has been serving up ale to villagers for more than 600 years.
The modern menu includes pub classics, local game, and fish dishes, all served with the occasional Scottish twist.
3. The Oyster Inn
Where: Woodbridge Road, Butley IP12 3NZ
First recorded in 1732, documents have been found dating the Butley Oyster to even earlier, with the owners finding a license payment to James I from 1617.
The pub got its name from the Oysters which were cultivated in Butley Creek for centuries. This trade died out in the 19th century, but was revived by Richard Pinney in the 1950s.
4. The Angel
Where: High Street, Wangford NR34 8RL
Thought to have been built as a coaching inn in the 18th century, an advert recorded in the Ipswich Journal shows a hunt was underway for a new landlord for this "ancient, convenient and well accustom'd inn" in 1748.
The pub still offers rooms to this day and is operated by Moss and Co, who serve a combination of classic pub dishes and new exciting flavours.
5. The Lord Nelson
Where: Fore Street, Ipswich IP4 1JZ
A small survivor of Ipswich's long gone historic port, the Lord Nelson was originally known as the Noahs Ark, but was renamed when the naval hero was made High Steward of Ipswich in 1800.
Since then, the pub has been refurbished and had a brick frontage added in the 20th century to aid in cleaning up after floods affected the area.
6. The Old Bell and Steelyard
Where: 103 New Street, Woodbridge IP12 1DZ
Dating from around 1540, this multi-roomed pub is named for the steelyard it was located in and has an impressive 15th-century weighbridge hanging from the front of the building.
This was nearly destroyed in 2018 when an HGV crashed into it, but repairs were able to be completed.
Recently, the pub was taken over by the Smith Family, who plan to serve "pub grub, done well".
7. The Four Horseshoes
Where: Wickham Road, Thornham Magna, Eye IP23 8HD
Thought to date from 1150, The Four Horseshoes is probably the oldest pub in Suffolk.
It looks like it too, with a classic thatched roof and a traditional pink façade.
The pub was taken over 10 years ago by Thomas Pankhurst, who at 19 years old was then the youngest publican in the UK.
8. The Rose
Where: The Tye, Lindsey, Ipswich IP7 6PP
More than 500 years old, The Rose has been serving up ale for dozens of generations and has a large number of exposed timbers inside, as well as an open fireplace.
In the modern-day, it focuses on traditional home-cooked meals and hosting exciting events.
9. One Bull
Where: Angel Hill, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1UZ
Believed to be Bury St Edmunds' oldest pub, the One Bull has sat while Angel Hill has developed around it, with its street number increasing from 17 in 1844 to 25 in 1891.
Although the building is thought to date from the 15th century, its exterior was rebuilt in the 1700s.
In 1801 the pub played host to the largest rattlesnake ever seen in England, at 9ft long.
10. The Cross Keys
Where: Crabbe Street, Aldeburgh IP15 5BN
While there is some debate about the true age of The Cross Keys, it is agreed that the pub, located on Aldeburgh's historic seafront, dates back to at least 1769.
One of the oldest buildings in town, the pub is now operated by Adnams and offers three boutique guest bedrooms.