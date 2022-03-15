News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 of the best Ipswich pubs to grab a burger and a beer

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:00 PM March 15, 2022
The fried chicken burger with sriracha mayo special at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich

The fried chicken burger with sriracha mayo special at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich - Credit: The Greyhound

A burger is an absolute must-have on a pub menu – and Ipswich has plenty of venues serving up classic dishes.

All the pubs on this list have vegan or vegetarian options too, alongside their beef, pork and chicken options.

Here are five of the best pubs in Ipswich to grab a burger and a beer to wash your grub down.

1. The Woolpack

Serving pub food seven days a week, The Woolpack is a very convenient pub to stop at for a burger.

The menu includes a bacon and cheese beef burger, a buttermilk chicken burger and a black bean burger with tzatziki and chips.

2. The Lord Nelson

With open fires and a variety of cask ales, The Lord Nelson provides the ideal setting for a good burger.

There's a stilton burger and a sweet potato, chickpea and spinach burger on the menu at the moment for enthusiasts of all kinds to enjoy.

3. The Greyhound

With five burgers on the menu and the option to add more to your order, The Greyhound has an option for everyone.

It ranges from a classic beef to a chilli con carne and cheese burger along with the occasional special like the fried chicken burger with sriracha mayo.

4. The Arbor House

The Arbor House opened in 2016 and has eight burgers on its menu to choose from, with everything from a simple half stack to a halloumi stack burger.

To wash the burger down, The Arbor House has extensive beer and wine lists to complement the experience.

5. Isaacs

On Ipswich Waterfront, Isaacs is a popular venue in the town and serves a wide variety of burgers – including a special deal on Ipswich Town matchdays. 

Its selection includes a waffle bacon burger with slice mozzarella and bourbon glazed pulled pork burger.

