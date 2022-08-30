From top restaurants to vegan pubs: 5 of the best places to eat in IP4

Hank's Pub serves vegan-friendly fish and chips, among other dishes - Credit: Hank's Pub

Ipswich is becoming something of a foodie destination as more new restaurants are joining the brilliant eateries already in the town.

The IP4 area, which covers the Waterfront and parts of the town centre, has an abundance of great places to try where you can find cuisines from around the world.

Here are some of the best places to eat in the area.

Ocean Fish Platter, Upper Brook Street

Ocean Fish Platter near the town centre certainly has a reputation among the people of Ipswich – it has been ranked the best place to eat in the town on Tripadvisor.

Classics like cod and chips are some of the most popular on the menu, but you can also try seafood such as a crab meat toastie and halibut steak.

Hank's Pub, St Helen's Street

Vegan-friendly 'fish' and chips is one of the dishes on offer at Hank's Pub, a short walk from the town centre.

Other vegan options available at Hank's include burgers, meat-free chicken alternatives and dirty fries.

The Grazing Sheep, Key Street

Ipswich's Waterfront is one of the its best features, and The Grazing Sheep's outdoor seating area gives diners a stunning view of the boats docked at the marina.

The Grazing Sheep is a great place to grab breakfast favourites like muffins, waffles and pancakes first thing in the morning.

Bistro on the Quay, Wherry Quay

We could name a range of diners along the Waterfront, but we've opted for Bistro on the Quay – which was named best bistro/café in the East of England category in The Food Awards 2022.

The restaurant, which has almost 150 wines on offer, was also named the best restaurant in the town by Ipswich Star readers last year.

Takayama, Fore Street

Japanese and Korean cuisine restaurant Takayama serves Asian specialties such as tofu, deep fried squid and kimchi.

The eatery also has a dedicated vegan menu for those looking for meat-free options.