5 places perfect for afternoon tea in Ipswich

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel is just one of many great places to enjoy afternoon tea in Ipswich - Credit: Emily Townsend/Sarah Lucy Brown

The Platinum Jubilee is upon us here in Ipswich and in classic British fashion, many people will be wanting their fill of afternoon tea to celebrate the occasion.

Thankfully, the Suffolk town has no shortage of options for those with empty bellies.

Here are five places perfect for afternoon tea in Ipswich.

Salthouse Harbour Hotel

Afternoon tea at The Salthouse Harbour Hotel on The Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Archant

One of Ipswich Waterfront's premier locations, the Salthouse Harbour Hotel is an obvious choice for anyone who really wants to treat themselves to the best the town has to offer.

With anything from a classic cream tea and scone to the "luxury" option served with a glass of champagne, guests can go as big (or small) as they like with their mid afternoon treat.

Riverhills Health Club & Spa

If afternoon tea after a spa day is your thing, look no further than Riverhills Health Club.

Unwind in the sauna and steam rooms after a swim and then get ready to line your stomach with a selection of sandiches, scones, cakes and fancies.

The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

The front room on the ground floor is adorned with bunting, posters, and photos of real wartime soldiers - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Perhaps Ipswich's most unique afternoon tea destination, The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms takes guests back in time while they tuck into their food.

Adorned with furniture of the period and pouring tea from antique teapots, this quirky café is Ipswich's very own portal to a different world.

Applaud Coffee

Found in St Peter's Street, Applaud Coffee is set in a Grade II listed building with a courtyard garden that is ideal to take in the warmer weather.

Afternoon tea at Applaud includes unlimited hot drinks and vegan, vegetarian and gluten free diets are all catered for.

The Grazing Sheep

Ewan Phillips with Julian Bisbal, Chef Patron from The Grazing Sheep, which is one of the first restaurants to take on the app 'And it Has'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Afternoon tea on the Waterfront – what's not to love?

The Grazing Sheep is the perfect spot to get stuck in to a classic afternoon tea experience or take it away with you with the 'Baaabox' option.