News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 places perfect for afternoon tea in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:00 PM June 3, 2022
The Salthouse Harbour Hotel is just one of many great places to enjoy afternoon tea in Ipswich

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel is just one of many great places to enjoy afternoon tea in Ipswich - Credit: Emily Townsend/Sarah Lucy Brown

The Platinum Jubilee is upon us here in Ipswich and in classic British fashion, many people will be wanting their fill of afternoon tea to celebrate the occasion.

Thankfully, the Suffolk town has no shortage of options for those with empty bellies.

Here are five places perfect for afternoon tea in Ipswich.

Salthouse Harbour Hotel

Afternoon tea at The Salthouse Harbour Hotel on The Ipswich Waterfront.

Afternoon tea at The Salthouse Harbour Hotel on The Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Archant

One of Ipswich Waterfront's premier locations, the Salthouse Harbour Hotel is an obvious choice for anyone who really wants to treat themselves to the best the town has to offer.

With anything from a classic cream tea and scone to the "luxury" option served with a glass of champagne, guests can go as big (or small) as they like with their mid afternoon treat.

Riverhills Health Club & Spa

If afternoon tea after a spa day is your thing, look no further than Riverhills Health Club.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing
  2. 2 Paddling pool at Ipswich park shut due to vandalism
  3. 3 Postcode guide: What is it like to live in IP1?
  1. 4 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
  2. 5 A14 reopens after van fire near Ipswich
  3. 6 Street parties, flotilla and concert to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  4. 7 'It was amazing': Superb photos as Red Arrows pass over Suffolk
  5. 8 5 places where you can see fireworks in Suffolk for the Queen's Jubilee
  6. 9 Tyson Fury supports charity football match in memory of Ipswich man
  7. 10 'Crooked' company director must pay £50,000 for crimes

Unwind in the sauna and steam rooms after a swim and then get ready to line your stomach with a selection of sandiches, scones, cakes and fancies.

The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

The front room on the ground floor is adorned with bunting, posters, and photos of real wartime soldiers

The front room on the ground floor is adorned with bunting, posters, and photos of real wartime soldiers - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Perhaps Ipswich's most unique afternoon tea destination, The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms takes guests back in time while they tuck into their food. 

Adorned with furniture of the period and pouring tea from antique teapots, this quirky café is Ipswich's very own portal to a different world.

Applaud Coffee

Found in St Peter's Street, Applaud Coffee is set in a Grade II listed building with a courtyard garden that is ideal to take in the warmer weather.

Afternoon tea at Applaud includes unlimited hot drinks and vegan, vegetarian and gluten free diets are all catered for.

The Grazing Sheep

Ewan Phillips with Julian Bisbal, Chef Patron from The Grazing Sheep, which is one of the first rest

Ewan Phillips with Julian Bisbal, Chef Patron from The Grazing Sheep, which is one of the first restaurants to take on the app 'And it Has'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Afternoon tea on the Waterfront – what's not to love?

The Grazing Sheep is the perfect spot to get stuck in to a classic afternoon tea experience or take it away with you with the 'Baaabox' option.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Rhys Burroughs, 35, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Clive Wyard in 2018.

Man pleads guilty to killing of Ipswich grandfather nearly four years ago

Jane Hunt

person
There is currently long delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News

Lane blocked on A14 after three-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Residents in Devonshire Road and Gladstone Road in Ipswich want a block to vehicles in Cavendish Street

Residents in rat run streets call for 'roadblock' to stop drivers' shortcut

Dominic Bareham

person
An area of land off Paper Mill Lane, Claydon

Planning

Plans for 45-space lorry park near Ipswich submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon