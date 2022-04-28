5 of the best places for steak and chips in Ipswich
There's nothing quite like getting your teeth stuck in to a juicy steak – and people living in and around Ipswich have some great places to choose from.
Here are five of the best steakhouses in Ipswich based on feedback from various food reviewing websites.
16 Steakhouse
Where: Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QT
Just outside Ipswich town centre in Tuddenham Road, 16 Steakhouse specialises in "high quality, locally sourced cuts of steak" according to the restaurant's website.
The menu offers a three-step process to choosing your perfect steak with customers selecting their desired cut, rub and sauce.
Miller & Carter
Where: Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP10 0DF
The self-proclaimed "masters of steak", Miller & Carter in Ipswich will be well known to Ipswich diners by now.
With a large variety of steak on the menu including sharing cuts as well as meat sourced from around the world, punters are bound to find their perfect plate.
The Forge Kitchen
Where: Duke Street, Ipswich IP3 0AE
As the weather warms up, customers at The Forge Kitchen have the option to take their steak to the outdoor seating area and take in the sun.
There are rib eye, flat iron and sirloin cuts on the menu and those who don't fancy steak can get stuck in to burger, pizza or veggie options.
Rios Brazil
Where: Great Colman Street, Ipswich, IP4 2AP
If you're looking for steak with a twist, Rios Brazil is the place to go.
This "authentic Brazilian steakhouse" serves twelve traditional cuts of meat from the south American country in a 'Rodizio' (rotation) style service.
The Grill at Twenty5
Where: St Nicholas Street, IP1 1TW
Just down the road from Ipswich's Buttermaket, The Grill at Twenty5 offers ribeye, sirloin and fillet cuts of steak.
The restaurant's dishes are served with mushrooms and grilled cherry tomatoes along with a choice of potato and sauce.