5 of the best places for steak and chips in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:51 AM April 28, 2022
Steak and chips at The Linden Tree Bury St Edmunds

Here are five of the best places to get steak in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There's nothing quite like getting your teeth stuck in to a juicy steak – and people living in and around Ipswich have some great places to choose from.

Here are five of the best steakhouses in Ipswich based on feedback from various food reviewing websites.

16 Steakhouse

Where: Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QT

Just outside Ipswich town centre in Tuddenham Road, 16 Steakhouse specialises in "high quality, locally sourced cuts of steak" according to the restaurant's website.

The menu offers a three-step process to choosing your perfect steak with customers selecting their desired cut, rub and sauce.

Miller & Carter

Where: Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP10 0DF

The self-proclaimed "masters of steak", Miller & Carter in Ipswich will be well known to Ipswich diners by now.

With a large variety of steak on the menu including sharing cuts as well as meat sourced from around the world, punters are bound to find their perfect plate.

The Forge Kitchen

Sirloin steak, chunky chips and corn at The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich. PICTURE: Archant

Sirloin steak, chunky chips and corn at The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich. PICTURE: Archant - Credit: Archant

Where: Duke Street, Ipswich IP3 0AE

As the weather warms up, customers at The Forge Kitchen have the option to take their steak to the outdoor seating area and take in the sun.

There are rib eye, flat iron and sirloin cuts on the menu and those who don't fancy steak can get stuck in to burger, pizza or veggie options.

Rios Brazil

Rios Brazilian restaurant in Great Colman Street, Ipswich is a finalist in the BME Business Awards 2

Rios Brazil is one restaurant in Ipswich to grab a steak - Credit: Archant

Where: Great Colman Street, Ipswich, IP4 2AP

If you're looking for steak with a twist, Rios Brazil is the place to go.

This "authentic Brazilian steakhouse" serves twelve traditional cuts of meat from the south American country in a 'Rodizio' (rotation) style service.

The Grill at Twenty5

Mother and son Tina Leamon and James Leamon of The Grill at Twenty5

Mother and son Tina and James Leamon of The Grill at Twenty5 - Credit: David Vincent

Where: St Nicholas Street, IP1 1TW

Just down the road from Ipswich's Buttermaket, The Grill at Twenty5 offers ribeye, sirloin and fillet cuts of steak.

The restaurant's dishes are served with mushrooms and grilled cherry tomatoes along with a choice of potato and sauce.

