7 of the best pubs for real ale in Ipswich
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Looking for a new place to wet your whistle in Ipswich?
Across the town, there's no shortage of charming and unique pubs – and CAMRA has recommended a number of venues for those who have real ale as their drink of choice.
Here are seven of the best pubs in Ipswich for real ale.
1. Arcade Street Tavern
With an emphasis on craft and imported beers, Arcade Street Tavern also makes sure to supply a good range of East Anglian real ales.
It is a very popular place to drink in the heart of Ipswich and its unique exterior and traditional wooden interior helps give the place a warm atmosphere.
2. Briarbank Brewing Company
Opening its doors in 2013, Briarbank Brewing Company can be found in Fore Street, just off Ipswich Waterfront.
The bar is located in a former bank above a small brewery and punters can sample house beers available as craft ales.
3. Dove Street Inn
Another Ipswich pub that has its own brewery, Dove Street Inn provides a wide selection of ales, continental beers and ciders.
There's a heated and covered outdoor seating area outside and sports TV is shown in the conservatory.
4. Duke of York
The Duke of York makes sure to stick to its Suffolk roots by offering guests real ales from a variety of local brewers.
The pub was recently chosen to be part of music legend Paul Heaton's 60th birthday celebration, with the musician putting £60,000 behind 60 pubs in the UK.
5. The Fat Cat
The Fat Cat Free 'Mouse' in Spring Road is a very popular place to drink in Ipswich.
This small, multi-roomed drinking bar has up to 14 beers and five ciders to choose from.
6. The Greyhound
The Greyhound is an Adnams house with a small bar at the front and a much larger, more modern drinking and dining room to the side and rear.
Having recently expanded the outside drinking space, The Greyhound is the ideal place to grab a pint this summer.
7. Lord Nelson
A timber-framed building that dates back to the 17th century, The Lord Nelson has always been a favourite for drinkers in Ipswich.
The pub has up to five real ales to enjoy and is a short walk from the Waterfront.