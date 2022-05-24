7 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Ipswich

Here are seven of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich with delivery - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

There's few things better than quality, hot food being delivered to your doorstep.

Luckily for those who live in Ipswich, the town has an ever-growing number of restaurants that deliver – and anyone who fancies Chinese cuisine is simply spoilt for choice.

Here are just seven of the best Chinese restaurants that deliver in Ipswich.

1. Papa Panda

Businesswoman Qi Xin who launched her Asian Fusion restaurant, Papa Panda, at 70 Carr Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Those who regularly wander down Carr Street in the centre of town might have stopped by Papa Panda to satisfy their hungry tummies, but the Chinese restaurant can also bring its tasty to food to your door.

Open for delivery every evening other than Thursday, all online orders over £20 get 10% off.

2. 92 Noodle Bar

Food on offer at 92 Noodle Bar in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

92 Noodle Bar is the second-highest rated Chinese restaurant in Ipswich on Tripadvisor, with 150 'excellent' reviews from satisfied punters.

Customers can place their order and get stuck in to a wide variety of authentic Chinese dishes.

3. Lanterns

Lanterns is one of the many Ipswich takeaways which is proving popular on third party delivery services such as Deliveroo and Just Eat.

For those who fancy visiting the restaurant, there is a buffet menu alongside the a la carte offering.

4. Mister Wing

Mister Wing is right next door to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Mister Wing boasts more than 80 dishes and is open from 5.30pm until 11pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

Found in St Helen's Street, this all-you-can-eat-style Chinese is just as good from the sofa as it is in the restaurant.

5. East Ocean

East Ocean is one of the longest established Chinese restaurants in Ipswich and is a firm favourite for those looking to treat themselves at dinner time.

The head chef has more than 30 years of oriental cuisine experience and spent 20 years working in a Chinese restaurant in Hong Kong, according to the East Ocean website.

6. MY Chinese Restaurant

MY Chinese Restaurant is popular among the Ipswich locals - Credit: Google Maps

Open every day apart from Monday, MY Chinese Restaurant is described on its website as "a high quality Chinese restaurant serving authentic Chinese food".

One reviewer on Tripadvisor described the food as "super" and said that the service was "amazing".

7. Mizu Noodle Bar

Mizu, on the Corn Exchange in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Found on the Cornhill, Mizu Noodle Bar is well established in the Ipswich area.

The restaurant pledges to deliver your food to your door in "no time at all" and the menu is packed with all the items you could ever want from a Chinese.