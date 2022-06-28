7 new restaurants that have opened across Suffolk so far in 2022

Despite the rising cost of living, Suffolk's restaurant industry continues to thrive.

With a number of new establishments opening across the county in 2022, there's never a shortage of exciting dishes to sink your teeth into.

Here are seven new food spots have opened in seven Suffolk towns in the first half of the year.

The Botanist, Ipswich

The Botanist on Ipswich's Cornhill - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Perhaps the most anticipated restaurant and bar to open in Ipswich in quite some time, The Botanist is already proving a hit in the town.

The menu is packed full of favourites from cheeseburgers to fish and chips and those who aren't driving have to treat themselves to a cocktail (or two) to wash the food down.

Rustico, Bury St Edmunds

Michele and chef Marian at Rustico in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury St Edmunds is well known for its many restaurants and the opening of Rustico added another tasty choice to the west Suffolk town's offering.

Since opening, it has proved a big hit in the town, with diners flocking to the restaurant for an authentic taste of Italy.

The Woodyard, Woodbridge

An 'nduja pizza at The Woodyard, Woodbridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The latest restaurant to open on the banks of the iconic River Deben, The Woodyard is a Neapolitan pizza, cocktail and wine joint.

It's the newest venture from Charles and Eilir Rogers, who also run the award-winning Grundisburgh Dog pub and Grundisburgh Dog Deli in the nearby village.

Duck & Teapot, Needham Market

The launch of the Duck & Teapot at Needham Lakes in May - Credit: Gregg Brown

With stunning views of Needham Lake, the Duck & Teapot finally opened its doors in May and instantly became a hit.

It has become an ideal place to unwind and enjoy a light bite in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The Kitchen, Felixstowe

The new £1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront - Credit: East Suffolk District Council

The Kitchen is the new £1.5million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront and is immediately noticeable thanks to its striking architecture.

It's opening follows a two-year construction process and is the latest development in a series of upgrades taking places throughout the coastal town.

Pizzeria Locale, Saxmundham

Ellie Alan, owner of Pizzeria Locale on High Street in Saxmundham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

If you live in and around Saxmundham, you're in for a treat with Pizzeria Locale.

Serving 12-inch Neapolitan-style pizza made with 24 hour slow fermented dough, this restaurant is a must visit for anyone craving some doughy goodness.

East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft

The newly renovated East Point Pavilion will open in Lowestoft on June 18. - Credit: Mick Howes

Instead of being just one restaurant, East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft is actually home to a number of eateries including Black Dog Pizza, Oishii Kitchen, Tres Hermanas and several more.

It opened in June and provides Lowestoft with a fresh and exciting boost to the local food scene, with locals now being spoilt for choice when it comes to filling their bellies.