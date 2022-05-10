A12 burger van owner sees trade boom

Roadside chef Marcus Livermore has picked up a lot more local customers by making good use of social media - Credit: Marcos Smokeshed

A burger van on the A12 is becoming a popular stop-off point after catching people's eyes on social media.

Marcos Smokeshed regularly parks in a layby in between Martlesham Heath and Woodbridge and offers indulgent dirty burgers, pulled pork, breakfasts and hotdogs to passers-by.

The owner, former lorry driver Marcus Livermore, said: "I started with lorry drivers, and at first I thought it would be all lorry drivers."

One of Marcos Smokesheds homemade burgers - Credit: Marcos Smokeshed

"Of late, I've been more active on social media. Recently, I joined a few super-local Facebook pages, and the local area has been amazing in how they've supported me.

"We have two distinct clientele now, travelling lorry drivers, and people coming from the home. The drivers are happy with a burger in a roll, but people coming from home like it presented nicely."

Alternatively, customers can order and enjoy a breakfast bap stuffed full of traditional early morning goodness - Credit: Marcos Smokeshed

The roadside chef also spoke about how his new business had helped him in his personal struggles.

He said: "It's much better, I'm standing up all day building muscle strength, and my mental health is no end the better."

He added that he has big plans for Marcos Smokeshed, saying: "Watch this space, I may pop up in a pub car park soon!"

Marcos Smokeshed is parked in a layby on the A12 in between Martlesham Heath and Woodbridge from 7.30am to 6.30pm.