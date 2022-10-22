News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 of the most affordable Sunday roasts in and around Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:00 PM October 22, 2022
Mark's roast beef at the George & Dragon in Cley next the Sea. What a portion!

Here are five affordable roast dinners in and around Ipswich you need to try

There's nothing quite like a hearty roast dinner to fill the belly and warm the soul.

Luckily, there's no shortage of great Sunday roasts available in and around Ipswich, with plenty of well priced options.

Here are just five affordable roast dinners in the Ipswich area.

The Railway Inn Westerfield

Where: Westerfield Road, Westerfield, Ipswich IP6 9AA

Sunday roast price: £14 or £18.50 for two courses

It's the deal that makes The Railway Inn so appealing.

For £18.50, customers can get two courses and really fill their bellies, or, for £22.50, they can add a third as well.

There's chicken, pork, beef and nut roast options and each roast comes with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

The Mermaid

Someone has grabbed the Poppy Appeal tin from the Mermaid Pub in Ipswich.

The Mermaid has a five star hygiene rating - Credit: Gregg Brown

Where: Yarmouth Rd, Ipswich IP1 2EN

Sunday roast price: £10.75 for a regular plate

With a regular plate coming in at £10.75 on a Sunday, The Mermaid is a great option for your Sunday dinner.

Operating as a carvery, guests can enjoy an unlimited amount of fresh vegetables, roast potatoes, stuffing, gravy and sauces.

A smaller plate is £9.25 and the large plate, priced at £12.75, comes with an extra slice of meat and a giant Yorkshire pudding.

The Dooley Inn

Where: Ferry Ln, Felixstowe IP11 3QX

Sunday roast price: £10.95 for chicken or pork, £11.95 for beef

The Dooley Inn in Felixstowe is ideal for those who are willing to take a short journey for their dinner.

Sunday lunch is served with roast potatoes, a home-made Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables and red wine gravy.

There is also the option to get a mixed roast for £13.95, for those who are feeling extra hungry.

Chestnut Tree Farm

Where: 3 Donald Mackintosh Way, Pinewood, Ipswich IP8 3LE

Sunday roast price: carvery from £6.29 to £13.29

Chestnut Tree Farm's wide range of carvery options means everyone can get exactly what they want on a Sunday.

From a simple vegetable and potato carvery to the 'Ultimate' option, this place has all the range you could ever need for your end of the week meal.

The Arbor House

Where: 43 High St, Ipswich IP1 3QL

Sunday roast price: £12

The Arbor House is well known for its impressive selection of burgers, but dinner on a Sunday is equally as tasty.

There's a choice of two meats or a vegetarian alternative, all served with homemade Yorkshires, roast potatoes, vegetables and gravy.

Children's portions and a vegan option are also available.

