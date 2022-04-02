5 things to try at the Ipswich artisan and producers market this weekend
- Credit: Suffolk Market Events
Ipswich town centre will come alive with tastes and smells this weekend at the first artisan and producers market of the year.
Suffolk Market Events has teamed up with both Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central to run a number of artisan markets at the Cornhill throughout the year.
There will be more than 25 stalls at the artisan and producers market on the Cornhill tomorrow (Sunday, April 3).
Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events, said: "It’s so important to maintain Ipswich as a fun and vibrant town and these markets will create a great atmosphere on the Cornhill – hopefully as part of the growing excitement of the rejuvenation of the centre of Ipswich.
"I’m sure everyone will enjoy the mix of stalls and there is some really tasty food to enjoy on the day."
The market will be open between 10am and 3pm on Sunday, April 3.
Here are five things you can look forward to at tomorrow's market:
Indian street food
Mena's Indian Banquet will be at the market offering delicious Punjabi street food, including curries and dahls.
Bagels, burgers and baguettes
As well as Indian street food there will be the chance to buy food from other local vendors. The Smokebox will be offering a range of steak baguettes, pork belly buns and lamb koftas.
While Peck will be selling chicken burgers, and Bagel or Beigel will be offering its selection of bagels – or beigels.
Local cheese, pies and jams
There will be a great choice of pies and cheeses from Compleat and The Cheese & Pie Man, plus jams and chutneys from The Jam Shed, chilli jam from Mad Mike and oils and olives from PG Oils.
Suffolk beers and spirits
If eating isn't really your thing then you might like to try some of the local ales and gins that are on offer at the market.
The Old Felixstowe Brewery will be selling ale, while gins from Pink Marmalade will also be at the Cornhill along with Sunfire Spirits.
Skin and healthcare stalls
And if you're fed and watered, there will also be skincare products from Handmade Organics, wax melts from Umeltz plus herbs, plants from Vegelicious and eco products from Happy Planet.