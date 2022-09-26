New bar set to open in former live music pub in Ipswich town centre

Signs for Bar A to Z have gone up in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A new bar is set to open up in a former live Ipswich music pub that has been closed for several years.

Signs for Bar A to Z, which will be managed by Jay Deverell and Hasan Demaj, have gone up in the former Pump & Grind venue in Great Colman Street near the town centre.

Pump & Grind closed back in 2016 after the building's tenant and owner could not come to an agreement over the lease for the pub.

The bar is planned for the former Pump & Grind music venue - Credit: Archant

It has remained shut ever since, but signs for Bar A to Z have recently been placed in the building's windows.

Mr Deverell said: "It is going to be a Yates-like pub. We will play a load of 80s, 90s and 2000s music – the things people liked back in the day.

"We will look to do a bit of food too, but not straight away at the start as the building has been closed for the last six years.

Pump & Grind shortly after its sudden closure - Credit: Archant

"I've managed pubs for 15 years, and the thing we will try to do differently is have bands and singers on Sunday nights and open mic nights too."