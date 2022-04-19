Beer festival with two days of live music to return to Sproughton

A free beer festival promising two days of live music is returning to Sproughton, near Ipswich, after being postponed for two years due to coronavirus.

Featuring more than 27 different cask beers, as well as local cider, gin and lager, the festival promises prices as low as three beers for £10.

Food will be provided by Oak House Farm and cooked by the organisers on a BBQ.

In addition to the booze and food, the festival will be hosting local bands and musicians including Salty Groyne, Will Foley, Back Porch, Terry Mackley and the Rock Choir.

The festival will be held in the Tithe Barn at Sproughton - Credit: Tracy Booth

Ken Seager, one of the organisers said: "We're quite proud of the festival this year.

"A lot of people contacted us wanting to perform. Now we have three acts on Saturday, and two on Sunday."

Sproughton beer festival will be taking place in the Tithe Barn on Lower Street, Sproughton on May 14 and 15.