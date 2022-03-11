News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 best cafés for lunch in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:00 AM March 11, 2022
Rod Cook and his two daughters Beth and Hannah, who run Applaud Coffee in Ipswich

Rod Cook and his two daughters Beth and Hannah, who run Applaud Coffee in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich is home to plenty of cafés that are known for serving up some quality lunches.

Here are the five best cafés for lunch in Ipswich, according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Grazing Sheep

Where: Regatta Quay, Ipswich IP4 1FH

The Grazing Sheep is well known in the Ipswich area for its quality breakfasts, lunches and brunches.

Sitting on the Ipswich Waterfront, there aren't many better places to get stuck into some tasty treats and a hot drink.

2. Applaud Coffee

Where: 19 St Peter's Street, Ipswich IP1 1XF

Applaud was recently shortlisted for the 'most notable cafe' in the UK Coffee Awards 2022 and it isn't hard to work out why.

The St Peters Street coffee house has both sweet and savoury options for those popping in who want a quick bite or a hearty sit down meal.

3. Blends Coffee House

Where: Buttermarket, Ipswich IP1 1BJ

Blends Coffee House provides a pleasant and friendly atmosphere for its guests.

It has been independent for more than 12 years and specialises in a large number of lunch and brunch offerings. 

4. The Green Room Café

Where: 18 St Margaret's Green, Ipswich IP4 2BS

The Green Room Café is just a stone's throw from Christchurch Park and provides the perfect environment for guests to rest their feet while they enjoy some lunch and a coffee.

Dogs are welcome and can even enjoy a special 'pupcake' made of liver and oats.

5. Berridges

Where: Dial Lane, Ipswich IP1 1DL

Found above the Berridges jewellery shop, the Berridges restaurant is a hidden treasure in the Ipswich lunch landscape.

Serving afternoon tea and focussing on seasonal ingredients and home cooking, Berridges is a must try in the town.

