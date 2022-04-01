The 7 best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor

The best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich have been revealed - Credit: Archant

Ipswich really is spoilt for choice when it comes to Chinese restaurants and takeaways.

But with so many Asian-style diners in the town, choosing where to eat can cause a headache.

Here are the top seven Chinese restaurants in Ipswich, according to Tripadvisor ratings.

1. Trongs

Founded in 1997 by Foo Trongs and family, the restaurant has been ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Ipswich.

Located in St Nicholas Street, Trongs serves a variety of Chinese dishes which regularly leave customers more than satisfied.

One happy customer said in a review that Trongs has "the best" Chinese food.

The customer added: "I've been staying in Ipswich a lot for business for over a year and Trong's is one of the best restaurants in the town.

"What I really like apart the high quality of the food, is that the service is really good and the owner gave me some great tips on what to have with what."

2. 92 Noodle Bar

Located in Fore Street 92 Noodle Bar has a number of Asian-themed dished to leave diners satisfied.

The authentic Chinese restaurant is celebrating its fifth year on April 28, by throwing a party.

For £20 people will get a two-course meal and live music.

One customer who has visited 92 Noodle Bar said: "Superb food and a great atmosphere for lunch advised to try the bean curd and it was delicious with the wonderful fresh noodles.

"Top value and thoroughly recommended."

3. Lanterns Chinese Restaurant

With over 80 traditional dishes available, Lanterns Chinese Restaurant is located in Falcon Street.

Lanterns also offers a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

One happy customer said: "Staff rushed off their feet but could not do enough for us.

"Food and drinks all served quickly, I came in with allergies to milk, egg and soya and the staff were very accommodating and helpful in making sure the food I was served was safe to eat and was absolutely delicious."

4. Mister Wing

Based in St Helens Street, Mister Wing is a popular Ipswich Chinese takeaway.

One customer said: "Takeaway was awesome. The duck was excellent as always. Dishes all fresh and tasty," is what one customer said about Mister Wing.

If you decided that you wanted to dine-in at Mister Wing, it offers an all you can eat buffet.

5. East Ocean

"In my opinion, the best Chinese food in Ipswich" is how East Ocean was described by one customer on Tripadvisor.

The takeaway does set meals for two, three and four people which come with set items and are reasonably priced.

East Ocean also offers vegetarian choices as well.

6. My Chinese Restuarant

"Love this place, fantastic staff and food," is how My Chinese Restaurant in St Matthews Street has been described on Tripadvisor.

Serving a selection of authentic Chinese dishes My Chinese Restuarant comes highly recommended by its loyal customers.

7. Papa Panda Restaurant and Bar

All ratings and reviews in this article were correct as of Thursday, March 31.