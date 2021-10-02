7 of the best pizza places in Ipswich as picked by readers
With more than 35 different places to get pizza in Ipswich, choosing where to go for your cheese and tomato fix is sometimes difficult.
We asked the readers of the Ipswich Star for their recommendations and here are seven of them.
1. Fireaway
Where: 47 Upper Brook St, Ipswich IP4 1DU
When: 11am-11pm, with the exception of Friday and Saturday when it is 11am-12am
Price: Pizzas start from £8.99
Parking: Parking is available at NCP Cox Street
Fireaway pizza started out in London in 2016 and has exploded across the country with branches in many towns and cities, opening a new restaurant every week over summer.
Ipswich is no exception as a branch of the pizza chain arrived in the town in June.
Fireaway uses both local and Italian ingredients with toppings such as black olives, pesto and anchovies.
2. Sourdough Street
Where: 24 Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich, IP1 3HD
When: 12-10pm Monday-Thursday 12-11pm Friday-Saturday
Price: Pizzas are available from £9.95
Parking: NCP Tower Ramparts is close to the restaurant
Aiming to create a unique pizza, Sourdough Street locally sources its ingredients and makes fresh dough daily.
Sourdough Street claims that by adding a starter to the pizza dough it gets a light and bubbly texture.
It also offers sweet pizzas with Limoncello and Disaronno just some of the toppings on offer.
3. The Mobile Pizza Company
Where: 23 Black Horse Ln, Ipswich IP1 2EF
The Fat Cat, 288 Spring Rd, Ipswich IP4 5NL
When: October 13 & 27 at the Black Horse, October 29 at The Fat Cat
Price: A small Margarita is available for £5
Parking: There is a free car park at 50 Black Horse Lane and there a parking options in the town centre for The Fat Cat
The Mobile Pizza Company started out with a back garden pizza oven one Sunday lunchtime and has grown from there.
Operating out of a customised Ford Transit, The Mobile Pizza Company offers sourdough pizzas cooked in a wood fired oven.
Catch it quick though as it's only in Ipswich a few times this month.
Find out its scheduled appearances on its Facebook page.
4. Dough & Co
Where: Dough & Co, Grafton Way, Cardinal Park, Ipswich, IP1 1AX
When: 12-11pm
Price: Pizza from £10
Parking: Dough & Co is located in Cardinal Park where you can park for two hours for £2.40
Dough & co offers authentic Italian pizza prepared by real chefs.
Ingredients are sourced straight from Italy and contemporary Italian music is piped into the restaurant to give a it a genuine pizzeria feel.
Focusing on the environment, Dough & Co's furniture and paneling is all made from recycled pallets which would otherwise go to landfill unbroken.
5. Tavernetta
Where: 10 St Peter's Street, Ipswich, IP1 1XB
When: 5-10pm Tuesday- Saturday
Price: Pizza from £9
Parking: Smart Street car park is £2 for two hours or free after 8pm
More than just a pizza parlour, Tavernetta Italian restaurant offers a wide menu of traditional south Italian dishes in a eclectically decorated restaurant.
Pizza options include Fiorentina, Romana, Napoletana and Pepperoni.
Keep in mind Tavernetta is focused on authenticity so you wont find any pineapple on top of your pizza.
6. Doughboi's Pizza
Where: Unit 1a, Elton Park, Ipswich, IP2 0DD
When: 5pm-9pm, Thursday to Sunday
Price: Pizzas from £10.50
Parking: A small amount of parking is available for collections
With an interesting variety of innovative pizzas to choose from, Doughboi's is much the opposite to traditional Tavernetta.
Offering interesting toppings including lamb shawarma, it also has a variety of vegan pizza on offer such as the vegan ndjua, candied jalapeno, and parmesan beauty.
Doughbois is takeaway only and available on Deliveroo.
7. Baytree Pizza & Catering
Where: 129 Main Rd, Kesgrave, Ipswich IP5 1AA
When: Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm
Price: £6.50 for a 9" Margharita
Parking: The Bell Inn has a car park
Baytree pizza offers wood fired pizza cooked in only 90 seconds.
The original pop up pizzeria in Suffolk, Baytree offers rustic thin crust pizza served alongside BBQ and paella.
While it generally only offers event catering, it is sometimes found at the Kesgrave Bell on Friday and Saturday evenings.