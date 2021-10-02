7 of the best pizza places in Ipswich as picked by readers

Published: 11:30 AM October 2, 2021

The Mobile Pizza Co offers a sourdough pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, goats cheese, caramelised onion and honey - Credit: Mobile Pizza Co

With more than 35 different places to get pizza in Ipswich, choosing where to go for your cheese and tomato fix is sometimes difficult.

We asked the readers of the Ipswich Star for their recommendations and here are seven of them.

1. Fireaway

Where: 47 Upper Brook St, Ipswich IP4 1DU

When: 11am-11pm, with the exception of Friday and Saturday when it is 11am-12am

Price: Pizzas start from £8.99

Parking: Parking is available at NCP Cox Street

Fireaway's Ipswich pizza parlour opened this June - Credit: Charlotte Moore

Fireaway pizza started out in London in 2016 and has exploded across the country with branches in many towns and cities, opening a new restaurant every week over summer.

Ipswich is no exception as a branch of the pizza chain arrived in the town in June.

Fireaway uses both local and Italian ingredients with toppings such as black olives, pesto and anchovies.

2. Sourdough Street

Where: 24 Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich, IP1 3HD

When: 12-10pm Monday-Thursday 12-11pm Friday-Saturday

Price: Pizzas are available from £9.95

Parking: NCP Tower Ramparts is close to the restaurant

The pizzas served at Sourdough St in Ipswich are lighter and crisper thanks to the fermentation of the dough - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Aiming to create a unique pizza, Sourdough Street locally sources its ingredients and makes fresh dough daily.

Sourdough Street claims that by adding a starter to the pizza dough it gets a light and bubbly texture.

It also offers sweet pizzas with Limoncello and Disaronno just some of the toppings on offer.

3. The Mobile Pizza Company

Where: 23 Black Horse Ln, Ipswich IP1 2EF

The Fat Cat, 288 Spring Rd, Ipswich IP4 5NL

When: October 13 & 27 at the Black Horse, October 29 at The Fat Cat

Price: A small Margarita is available for £5

Parking: There is a free car park at 50 Black Horse Lane and there a parking options in the town centre for The Fat Cat

The Mobile Pizza co will be at the Black Horse Inn on the 13 and 27 October, and at the Fat Cat on 29 October - Credit: The Mobile Pizza Co

The Mobile Pizza Company started out with a back garden pizza oven one Sunday lunchtime and has grown from there.

Operating out of a customised Ford Transit, The Mobile Pizza Company offers sourdough pizzas cooked in a wood fired oven.

Catch it quick though as it's only in Ipswich a few times this month.

Find out its scheduled appearances on its Facebook page.

4. Dough & Co

Where: Dough & Co, Grafton Way, Cardinal Park, Ipswich, IP1 1AX

When: 12-11pm

Price: Pizza from £10

Parking: Dough & Co is located in Cardinal Park where you can park for two hours for £2.40

Dough and Co made this to celebrate national Pepperoni day- 20 September - Credit: Dough and Co woodfired pizza

Dough & co offers authentic Italian pizza prepared by real chefs.

Ingredients are sourced straight from Italy and contemporary Italian music is piped into the restaurant to give a it a genuine pizzeria feel.

Focusing on the environment, Dough & Co's furniture and paneling is all made from recycled pallets which would otherwise go to landfill unbroken.

5. Tavernetta

Where: 10 St Peter's Street, Ipswich, IP1 1XB

When: 5-10pm Tuesday- Saturday

Price: Pizza from £9

Parking: Smart Street car park is £2 for two hours or free after 8pm

Tavernetta, on St Peters Street, Ipswich offers traditional Italian fare - Credit: Charlotte Moore

More than just a pizza parlour, Tavernetta Italian restaurant offers a wide menu of traditional south Italian dishes in a eclectically decorated restaurant.

Pizza options include Fiorentina, Romana, Napoletana and Pepperoni.

Keep in mind Tavernetta is focused on authenticity so you wont find any pineapple on top of your pizza.

6. Doughboi's Pizza

Where: Unit 1a, Elton Park, Ipswich, IP2 0DD

When: 5pm-9pm, Thursday to Sunday

Price: Pizzas from £10.50

Parking: A small amount of parking is available for collections

Doughboi's has some pretty unique Pizzas, including this vegan shawarma - Credit: Doughboi's

With an interesting variety of innovative pizzas to choose from, Doughboi's is much the opposite to traditional Tavernetta.

Offering interesting toppings including lamb shawarma, it also has a variety of vegan pizza on offer such as the vegan ndjua, candied jalapeno, and parmesan beauty.

Doughbois is takeaway only and available on Deliveroo.

7. Baytree Pizza & Catering

Where: 129 Main Rd, Kesgrave, Ipswich IP5 1AA

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm

Price: £6.50 for a 9" Margharita

Parking: The Bell Inn has a car park

Baytrees Mediterranean pizza, with a pesto basem goats cheese and sun blushed tomatoes - Credit: Baytree Pizza

Baytree pizza offers wood fired pizza cooked in only 90 seconds.

The original pop up pizzeria in Suffolk, Baytree offers rustic thin crust pizza served alongside BBQ and paella.

While it generally only offers event catering, it is sometimes found at the Kesgrave Bell on Friday and Saturday evenings.