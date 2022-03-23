News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf to open in April

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:53 PM March 23, 2022
boom battle bar buttermarket ipswich

Other Boom Battle Bar facilities elsewhere in the country, featuring activities such as crazy golf and axe-throwing - Credit: Boom Battle Bar

A new £1.2million adventure bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf is set to open in Ipswich in April.

Boom Battle Bar will open its doors in Ipswich town centre at the end of April and looks to offer "high octane competitive fun".

It fills the vacant slot in the Buttermarket left by Coast to Coast which closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

Boom battle bar axe throwing

Axe throwing is one of the activities at the Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich Buttermarket - Credit: Boom Battle Bar

Richard Beese, co-founder, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we have been granted a licence for our new store in the town.

“Boom Battle Bar is a new player in experiential retail offering high octane competitive fun with an eclectic mix of games that includes axe throwing,  augmented reality darts, crazier golf, shuffleboards,  karaoke, beer pong and even indoor curling.

“Accompanied by a range of craft beers, cocktails and street food, Boom will deliver the ultimate competitive high for its customers."

It is estimated the new business will create up to 50 jobs. 

Suffolk Live News
Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal Lofts on Ipswich Waterfront. Inset: Alex Dickin and Claire Hamblion. 

Investigations | Exclusive

Fears Ipswich tower block could be ‘structurally compromised’

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Hollie Meehan and her son, Tien Meehan-Smith, eight, at their home in Felixstowe with their memorial

Ipswich Hospital

Mum's questions to hospital after A&E stillbirth experience

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave, near Ipswich, has the highest Covid rate in Suffolk

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon