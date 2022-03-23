New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf to open in April

Other Boom Battle Bar facilities elsewhere in the country, featuring activities such as crazy golf and axe-throwing - Credit: Boom Battle Bar

A new £1.2million adventure bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf is set to open in Ipswich in April.

Boom Battle Bar will open its doors in Ipswich town centre at the end of April and looks to offer "high octane competitive fun".

It fills the vacant slot in the Buttermarket left by Coast to Coast which closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

Axe throwing is one of the activities at the Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich Buttermarket - Credit: Boom Battle Bar

Richard Beese, co-founder, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we have been granted a licence for our new store in the town.

“Boom Battle Bar is a new player in experiential retail offering high octane competitive fun with an eclectic mix of games that includes axe throwing, augmented reality darts, crazier golf, shuffleboards, karaoke, beer pong and even indoor curling.

“Accompanied by a range of craft beers, cocktails and street food, Boom will deliver the ultimate competitive high for its customers."

It is estimated the new business will create up to 50 jobs.