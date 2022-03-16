News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Chocolate scotch eggs coming to Claydon cafe ahead of Easter

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:43 PM March 16, 2022
Graham Reid at Strong Beans is chocolate scotch eggs by the batch load 

Graham Reid at Strong Beans is chocolate scotch eggs by the batch load - Credit: Strong Beans

A Coffee shop near Ipswich will be serving chocolate scotch eggs throughout the run-up to Easter.

Strong Beans, located in the Claydon community centre on Church Lane, will be offering the balls of chocolatey delight from Friday. 

Head chef and owner Graham Reid said: "I sold out of 22 this morning. I had a queue running out of the door.

"I'm going to try and keep them on the menu for the run-up to Easter.

Mr Reid explained: "The whole Creme Egg is your egg, then we wrap it in brownie before covering it in melted Dairy Milk chocolate. 

"Alternatively, we're also offering a Biscoff scotch egg.

"For that one, we make a round egg out of Biscoff spread, cover it in the chocolate brownie, and finish with Biscoff crumbs.

"All of my baked goods are made fresh, and will last a minimum of three days."

