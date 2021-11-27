Bad weather doesn't dampen Christmas spirit at Ipswich Microshop fayre

Gallery

The one-day Christmas fayre at Ipswich Microshops took place today, had crafts, food and Christmas cheer on offer all while raising money for a good cause.

Around a dozen stalls, which included jewellery makers and handmade clothing, were at the Carr Street indoor market.

Local drama group Magpie Performers hosted the fayre, to raise awareness for their upcoming panto Red, Riding Hood and the Three Pigs, and collect money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Bridie Burn said: "It's been really positive, really good for the high street seeing this many people out and about.

"It's been one of the busiest days we've ever seen here, people really came out

"The people of Ipswich are clearly wanting more places to go visit and support locals.

This year the group decided to host the fayre with the Microshops to help support the independent businesses.

Bridie added that they "had a lot of people ask us when the next event is going to be" and are "looking to do more together in the future".

