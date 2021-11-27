News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bad weather doesn't dampen Christmas spirit at Ipswich Microshop fayre

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:23 PM November 27, 2021
Ipswich Microshops

The Christmas fayre at Ipswich Microshops had a variety of crafts and food on offer - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The one-day Christmas fayre at Ipswich Microshops took place today, had crafts, food and Christmas cheer on offer all while raising money for a good cause.

Around a dozen stalls, which included jewellery makers and handmade clothing, were at the Carr Street indoor market.

Tegan Jarrett raising money for her sisters trip to South Africa with her bodyshop stand.

Tegan Jarrett raising money for her sisters trip to South Africa with her bodyshop stand. The Micro shop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Local drama group Magpie Performers hosted the fayre, to raise awareness for their upcoming panto Red, Riding Hood and the Three Pigs, and collect money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Bridie Burn said: "It's been really positive, really good for the high street seeing this many people out and about.

Bridie from the Nerd Hut.

Bridie from the Nerd Hut. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It's been one of the busiest days we've ever seen here, people really came out

"The people of Ipswich are clearly wanting more places to go visit and support locals.

This year the group decided to host the fayre with the Microshops to help support the independent businesses.

Tegan Jarrett raising money for her sisters trip to South Africa with her bodyshop stand.

Tegan Jarrett raising money for her sisters trip to South Africa with her bodyshop stand. The Micro shop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bridie added that they "had a lot of people ask us when the next event is going to be" and are "looking to do more together in the future".

Penny and Catrina.

Penny and Catrina. The Micro shop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Juice mix.

Juice mix. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bev and Bailey Mayhew from Busy B.

Bev and Bailey Mayhew from Busy B. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bridie from the Nerd Hut.

Bridie from the Nerd Hut. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bev and Bailey Mayhew from Busy B.

Bev and Bailey Mayhew from Busy B. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Micro shop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jazz Laidlow with beautiful bespoke jewellery.

Jazz Laidlow with beautiful bespoke jewellery. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organiser Catrina Field from Magpie performers.

Organiser Catrina Field from Magpie performers. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Micro shop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Festive juice from family business juice mix.

Festive juice from family business juice mix. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Zoe Fulger from Bloom and Lovely flowers.

Zoe Fulger from Bloom and Lovely flowers. The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Micro shop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Microshop Christmas fayre in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

