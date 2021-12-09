The Christmas Suffolk Farmers Market returns to Trinity Park

Christmas is just around the corner, and one of the best things about the festive season is all of the amazing food and drink on offer.

If you’re looking to fill your boots, then you’re in luck - as the Festive Suffolk Farmers’ Market will be heading to Ipswich’s Trinity Park this December.

Taking place at the Cattlesheds, Suffolk Agricultural Association and Suffolk Market Events have teamed up to play host to a selection of local producers and makers between 10am and 2pm on Saturday December 11.

The event – which is free admission and has free parking – has a variety of stallholders selling food, drink, crafts and gifts.

Inside the festive market at Trinity Park - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

To satisfy your sweet tooth, why not check out Essex Bakery and their delicious brownies, or have a gander at traybakes and cakes from Alex Artisan Bakery. The ever-popular Norwegian Bakers with their vegan swirls and pastries will be there, alongside award-winning fudge from Yum Yum Tree. Or why not opt for something a little quirkier from Woodlands Bakery?

Those with a big appetite or more mouths to feed may like whole cakes from the likes of Frosty & Ra, or Clarkes Cakes.

Colletts Farm will also be pitched up, selling their local beef, lamb and dairy products; while Greenacres will showcase their traditional cuts of pork. There will also be delicious charcuterie from Dingley Dell, and scrumptious pies from farmers market regular Compleat.

The Cheese and Pie Man will be tempting customers with plenty of varieties of cheese, while PG Oils will be selling olive oil and olives from PG Oils. Other cupboard essentials can be purchased from the likes of local brand Stokes Sauces, Suffolk honey producer Lovelands Honey, the East Coast Chilli Company, and Mad Mike’s Chilli Jams.

There will also be a fantastic range of small batch spirits on sale from Sunrise Spirits, handcrafted gin from Matopos, and cider from the Big Bear Company. Other boozy stallholders include Old Felixstowe Brewery, Starwing Brewery, Ipswich Town FC-themed beers from Awaydays, canned cocktails from Niche Cocktails, and natural wines from Saltpeter Wines.

Artisan producers Good to Go will be there with their granolas, while the Fresh Salt Herb Company will be in town with their truly unique range of products, and Harvey & Co bring their very popular fresh sourdoughs and focaccia.

Local vegan proprietors Hullabaloo will also be on site, as well as newcomers Pure Kombucha, and Le Digestif with delicious homemade kimchi. Hill Farm Oils will be retailing local oils and mayos, while Tuddys will showcase a new range of beef jerky treats.

And be sure to not have a big breakfast beforehand – as there will be a number of food stalls serving freshly-cooked fare throughout the day.

Vendors onsite include BurgerJam, Bay Tree Pizza, Coffee Station, Crumb & Brew, Tuk-In Cantina, Bagel or Biegel, and Simply Ice Cream.

Food and drink aside, a handful of local crafters will also be at the market, including and not limited to Pebble Hut, The White Candle Company, Kin Knives, Countryside Creations, Suffolk Style, and Little Lime Design Company.

And if you’re looking to spoil your four-legged friends, Hollibels will be selling a range of pet gifts. There will also be bird food from Hi Biz, Christmas wreath and flowers from Countryside Flower, and dried collections from Plants in Equilibrium.

There truly is something for every budget, style, and taste. And even better – dogs are welcome. What more could you want?

To find out more, visit suffolkmarketevents.co.uk