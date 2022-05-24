News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe's Costa Coffee branch set to reopen after refurbishment

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:29 PM May 24, 2022
The Costa branch in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe is set to reopen after refurbishment - Credit: Google Maps

Felixstowe's Costa Coffee branch is set to reopen after a refurbishment.

The Hamilton Road coffee shop has been closed recently to allow for upgrades to take place at the site.

But customers in the Suffolk coastal town will be able to get their caffeine fix once again when the store opens its doors on Friday, June 3.

The mayor of Felixstowe has been invited to cut the ribbon for the reopening.

Costa Coffee has launched an expansion drive in recent years and is looking to open new branches across the country, including in Suffolk.

person