New restaurant to bring 'classic Greek street food' to Ipswich Waterfront

A new Greek restaurant is set to open its doors near Ipswich Waterfront next week.

The Fat Olive Co. has promised it will be a "new addition to the Ipswich food scene" that offers "authentic Greek street food" including well-known classics.

Opening in Pownall Road in a unit formerly occupied by The Greek Hut, the new restaurant will provide both sit in and take-out experiences, as well as being available on all the major delivery platforms operating in Ipswich.

The menu features Greek dishes such as Souvlaki, a skewered meat dish, and gyros – meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served in a wrap or pitta bread.

Other Greek favourites like halloumi, tzatziki and olives are also available for customers to enjoy.

The Fat Olive Co will also be serving alcohol, in particular Mythos lager – a Greek favourite.

There is also plenty to choose from for vegan and plant based diets, with vegan falafel, sausage and halloumi all featuring on The Fat Olive Co's menu.