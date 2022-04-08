News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New restaurant to bring 'classic Greek street food' to Ipswich Waterfront

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:00 AM April 8, 2022
The Fat Olive Company is due to open soon near Ipswich Waterfront

The Fat Olive Company is due to open soon near Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant/The Fat Olive Company

A new Greek restaurant is set to open its doors near Ipswich Waterfront next week.

The Fat Olive Co. has promised it will be a "new addition to the Ipswich food scene" that offers "authentic Greek street food" including well-known classics.

Souvlaki at The Fat Olive Company in Ipswich

Souvlaki at The Fat Olive Company in Ipswich - Credit: The Fat Olive Company

Opening in Pownall Road in a unit formerly occupied by The Greek Hut, the new restaurant will provide both sit in and take-out experiences, as well as being available on all the major delivery platforms operating in Ipswich.

The Fat Olive Company will be serving extras such as olives, halloumi and tzatziki

The Fat Olive Company will be serving extras such as olives, halloumi and tzatziki - Credit: The Fat Olive Company

The menu features Greek dishes such as Souvlaki, a skewered meat dish, and gyros – meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served in a wrap or pitta bread.

Other Greek favourites like halloumi, tzatziki and olives are also available for customers to enjoy.

The Fat Olive Co will also be serving alcohol, in particular Mythos lager – a Greek favourite.

More of the Greek cuisine that will be available from the Fat Olive Company in Ipswich

More of the Greek cuisine that will be available from the Fat Olive Company in Ipswich - Credit: The Fat Olive Company

There is also plenty to choose from for vegan and plant based diets, with vegan falafel, sausage and halloumi all featuring on The Fat Olive Co's menu.

