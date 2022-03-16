Felixstowe sandwich shop reopens under new management

New bosses at a sandwich shop in Felixstowe are planning for a second store after a successful opening.

Lotty's, located on Hamilton Road and previously known as The Sandwich shop, opened for business yesterday (March 16) after the previous owners ceased trading on February 28 this year.

Lotty's Sandwich Shop in Felixstowe - Credit: Michael Burgess

New owner, Charlotte Gosling said: "I've come from a catering background, and when I saw this opportunity come up I just had to go for it.

"I worked in the catering industry between when left school in 2001, and five years ago. Since then I've been doing office work, but I'm quite confident since I've been doing a lot of baking in my spare time."

The sandwich shop offers a build your own approach - Credit: Michael Burgess

"We like the shop because it is traditional, and it has always been in the town centre. We've also taken on a second shop in old Felixstowe which we're going to run the same."

The second shop will be located at 111 High Road East.

Ms Gosling added: "We do homemade scotch eggs and sausage rolls. They've definitely been the most popular things. I've just been making more food because we had a good day on the cheesecake yesterday.

"We use high-quality local ingredients, and all of our meat comes from local butchers.

"We also feel we stand out in Felixstowe because our build your own approach, which we also offer with salads, and stuff like that."