5 award-winning restaurants in and around Ipswich you need to visit

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:20 PM July 5, 2022
The Bildeston Crown. Chris and Hayley Lee.

Chris and Hayley Lee at The Bildeston Crown - Credit: Archant

Ipswich and the surrounding villages are home to many wonderful and unique restaurants serving all kinds of food.

Across the town and in nearby communities, there's a selection of eateries that have scooped prestigious AA Rosettes.

Here are five award-winning restaurants in and around Ipswich that you need to visit.

Hintlesham Hall Hotel

Carrier's Restaurant at Hintlesham Hall Hotel provides everything from fine dining to afternoon tea, as well as an informal lounge menu that offers light bites which can be enjoyed in any of the site's lounges, bedrooms or in the gardens.

The restaurant has received two AA Rosettes for its efforts and is the ideal place to eat for those who want to escape to the countryside around Ipswich whilst taking in a bit of history, too.

The Eaterie Restaurant at the Salthouse Harbour Hotel

Afternoon tea at The Salthouse Harbour Hotel on The Ipswich Waterfront.

The Eaterie at Salthouse Harbour Hotel is one of Ipswich's best places to eat - Credit: Archant

Perfectly positioned on the Ipswich Waterfront, this eatery's menu is inspired by it's Suffolk surroundings and features mains such as seabass, sirloin steak and wild mushroom linguine.

Having scooped two AA Rosettes, The Eaterie Restaurant's "earthy but elegant" courses are a real winner in Suffolk's largest town.

The Marquis

Dinner at The Marquis, which has two AA Rosettes, comes with a spectacular view across the valley.

This restaurant caters for all your needs with a number of different menus, including one specifically for children, and guests that fancy a drink can choose from over 160 wine bottles in the cellar.

The Peacock Inn 

Having recently been awarded two AA Rosettes, The Peacock Inn in Chelsworth is quickly becoming one of the area's most desirable places to eat.

The menu is comprised of hearty dishes like the poached salmon and the Suffolk lamb and diners can finish their experience with one of the many eye-catching desserts or a cheeseboard. 

The Bildeston Crown

Chris and Hayley Lee outside the Bildeston Crown

The Bildeston Crown is the holder of three AA rosettes - Credit: Archant

The recipient of three AA Rosettes, The Bildeston Crown is one of the most renowned places to eat in all of Suffolk.

Featuring a range of classic dishes including beer battered cod and sirloin steak, The Bildeston Crown's menu takes all the staples of Great British classics and puts its own unique spin on each plate.

