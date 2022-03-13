Five places for play areas and coffee around Ipswich
- Credit: Brewers Fayre
When out and about with the family, sitting down for a coffee or a bite to eat with little ones in tow is not always an easy task.
With many great coffee shops to eat and drink in and around Ipswich, here are five places offering toys, activities, and more to divert tots and young children's attention while enjoying refreshments.
1. Strong Beans
Where: Church Lane, Claydon, Ipswich IP6 0EG
Strong Beans, run by Graham Reid is based in Claydon Community Centre. It has a number of toys out every day, including cars, a mini kitchen and a rollercoaster.
On top of this, when the community centre's hall is not in use, children can use it as a space to run around.
As for the menu, Strong Beans' chef has 25 years of experience, and all cakes and scones are homemade.
2. Fishface
Where: 11 The Walk, Ipswich IP1 1EA
Fishface is an upholsterer with a difference, offering a calm gentle place for parents to sit down with a coffee, while children are kept safe and secure in a space created just for them.
The shop has a basement which they have converted into a children's area, with toy trains, rocking horses and lego.
Penny Williams, owner of Fishface said: "When I had young kids I really wanted to be in an adult environment sometimes. It is nice that people can feel like they're in an adult coffee bar, and that kids can wander around without disturbing anyone."
3. The Swallow
Where: 3 Augusta Close, IP3 9SS
A pub in Ipswich, the Swallow offers access to an indoor soft play area.
Activities include 'messy play' such as crafting masks, painting, as well as storytime and nursery rhymes for £4.
The team also offer the chance for kids to watch DVDs in the den, including Sherlock Gnomes, and Paw Patrol, and have a toddler area with beanbags.
Unlimited coffee is available for parents, who can eat in the play area if they want to supervise their children.
The Swallow also offers itself as a venue for kids' parties, with capacity for up to 20 children.
4. Geek Retreat
Where: 41A Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, IP4 1DU
Offering something slightly different, and more suitable for older children, Geek Retreat has a whole range of activities, including their Parents and Tots sessions, Kids Dungeons and Dragons, and Warhammer 40,000.
Greek retreat also offers sessions playing the popular trading card games Yugioh, Pokemon and Magic the Gathering, which are suitable for both new players and experienced card nerds.
Finally, they also offer a specialist session every Wednesday for parents and carers with autistic children, which they describe as a "safe space where you and your family won't be judged."
5. Yaya's House
Where: Birch Farm Children’s Centre, Silver Hill, Hintlesham IP8 3NJ
While Yaya's House is mostly focused on the kid's side of things, featuring a whole town in miniature, adults can sit, drink coffee and eat light snacks while their kids play.
The miniature town, which is designed for role play, features a veterinarian, school, theatre, sandpit, supermarket, fire station and beauticians, while the menu includes jacket potatoes, paninis and pasta.
All the food is made on-site, and the establishment has two full-time chefs.