Five food businesses opening in Ipswich this spring
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Ipswich has already had a few new food businesses open their doors this year, including Canadian coffee and fast-food chain Tim Hortons, pizza place Storico and baking business Blossom Rose Cakes.
Here are five more that are due to arrive this spring:
1. Vikings Bakehouse
Where: Issacs, Ipswich Waterfront
Vikings bakehouse is a new vegan cafe and bake shop planned to be located inside the popular Issacs Bar.
Issac's director Nathanial Coughlan said: "Vikings Bakehouse will be a kitchen, first and foremost. Historically, it used to be a pizza bar back in the day.
"It will open as its own grab and go in the fullness of time - hopefully, in the spring. We're describing it as a plant-based Greggs-style grab and go.
Most Read
- 1 'We're about to be made homeless because estate agents won't touch us'
- 2 Suffolk's wanted list: Four men being hunted by police
- 3 Two people flee after two-vehicle crash on A12
- 4 6 West End shows coming to the Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 5 More than a dozen incidents of cars keyed in east Ipswich
- 6 Ipswich mum with cancer 'overwhelmed' as holiday fundraiser reaches goal
- 7 Ipswich market traders celebrate new home on Cornhill
- 8 Figures show where GP cover is thinnest in Suffolk
- 9 Drunken Ipswich woman scratched and kicked police officers
- 10 Police want to trace man after bike stolen from Cardinal Park
"The name 'Vikings' is a nod to my love of history, as well as the popularity of things like The Dig and Sutton Hoo. The Vikings were people that used natural-based, whole foods."
2. Honey + Harvey
Where: 4-6 Queen Street, Ipswich
The popular Woodbridge-based coffee chain has soft-launched its long-anticipated Ipswich branch.
Based on the breakfast and brunch business model Honey + Harvey perfected, the Ipswich branch will also be more adaptable, following food trends, and adjusting to suit dietary requirements.
Head chef James Creasey reassured: "Everything on the menu is going to be 'pretty' and very Instagrammable."
The full launch will be taking place on March 2.
3. Saxon Brewery
Where: Martlesham Heath
Saxon Brewery Company is aiming to set up a microbrewery in Martlesham Heath in a unit that had previously been a server room.
They intend to install a 10-barrel brewhouse, with a 22.5 square meter mezzanine floor to be used as a taproom.
The new company also hopes to sell small quantities of their beer from the unit, strictly for consumption off-premises.
4. The Botanist
Where: The Cornhill, Ipswich
Despite delays, anticipation for the opening of the Ipswich Botanist is building, as electrical equipment including cooking ranges arrive at the Old Post Office.
Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said: "They're still looking at opening at the end of April or in May and there's no reason to worry about that.
"However, there's always the chance that something else could happen to cause a delay - but it's all coming along very well."
5. Caprinos Pizza
Where: Carr Street
The pizza chain Caprino's Pizza hopes to start a new franchise in East Anglia, leading with a shop in Ipswich.
Franchise boss Michael Anthony said this is one of 10 pizza places he's looking at opening adding: "We should be opening in Ipswich in April".