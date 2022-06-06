5 great pubs with links to Suffolk's maritime past

The Butt and Oyster pub is decorated with a nautical theme - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk has long had close links to the sea and many of the county's pubs started out as havens for smugglers and sailors, which has had an impact on their feel until today.

Here are five pubs in Suffolk which have a nautical theme.

The Maybush, Waldringfield

Where: Cliff Road, Waldringfield, Woodbridge IP12 4QL

Set in the sleepy port of Waldringfield, The Maybush offers fantastic views over the river and a seafood-heavy menu.

Expect to meet lots of travelling yachtsmen from the nearby moorings popping in for a pint.

Children can even play on the beach, located just to the front of the pub.

The Anchor, Woodbridge

Where: 19 Quay Street, Woodbridge IP12 1BX

Popular with the people living along the Barge Dock, and at Tidemill Quay, the anchor regularly is populated by Woodbridge's water faring community.

Various flotsam and jetsam collected over the years adorn the walls, with articles, artefacts and photographs showing the town's maritime history on display.

The Ship, Dunwich

Where: St James's Street, Dunwich IP17 3DT

Located near Suffolk's lost city, The Ship at Dunwich was once the haunt of smugglers and is now a cosy destination restaurant.

Offering hearty and flavoursome food in an informal setting, the Ship's dining room is decorated with images of sea life and ocean scenes, while a traditional Suffolk fishing boat sits in the garden.

Described by customers as part of a great story, the pub oozes character and has a set of comfortable rooms upstairs, some of which even have a sea view.

The Harbour Inn, Southwold

Where: Black Shore, Southwold IP18 6TA

Located on a still-active fishing quay, surrounded by boatyards and black tarred black sheds, The Harbour Inn can feel like it is set in a piece of Suffolk's past.

Inside, the pub offers a contemporary menu and a wide range of Adnams ales, while the walls and ceilings are covered in signal flags and charts.

The Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill

Where: Pinmill Road, Ipswich IP9 1JW

Located alongside the Barge docks at the tiny Orwell port of Pin Mill, The Butt and Oyster has fantastic views over the River Orwell and is a great place to explore, with loads of wrecks to check out along the riverside path.

The pub itself offers a broad menu, including traditional and more exotic food, as well as a wide range of beers.

Decorated with various bits taken off a number of ships and lit using lanterns, the pub has a fantastic cosy feel, especially when a storm rages outside.