Star Suffolk breakfast blogger reveals her favourite food spots around Ipswich

Suffolk-based food blogger and breakfast expert Emily Scott has been cooking up a storm over the last six years, as her Instagram breakfast empire has grown to more than 190,000 followers.

Ms Scott said "If I eat out, it's about quality, because I love cooking and am always in the kitchen.

"We are so lucky in Suffolk to have so many good places to eat. I recommend the Red Lion in Chelmondiston.

"I discovered this back in 2018, I was with my family, on our way back from Pin Mill. We stopped, they had a table going and we received such a warm welcome from Mandy and her staff. We were also really impressed with the quality of food."

The Red Lion Pub, in Chelmondiston. - Credit: Su Anderson

Ms Scott continued: "In town, I love Mizu, the noodle bar. I much prefer going there than to a big chain like wagamamas. It's perfect for a quick lunch, or if you are going to the theatre or the cinema. My favourite is the Mizu combo noodles!

"I find any kind of asian food is always better in a restaurant.

Mizu, at the Corn Exchange - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

"For something sweet, I really like Applaud. They have loads of delicious bakes, and sweet treats, although I must admit it has probably been a year since I went with how busy I've been on my book and with the pandemic. When I'm there, I'll go for any kind of cake.

"I've had a good roast dinner at the Cookhouse, at the Suffolk Food Hall, and another place we enjoyed was the White Horse at Sibton, which is on the way to Halesworth. I had a lovely braised pork belly before, which is on their Sunday menu which was fantastic."

However, in the future the food blogger is not content with just heading back to old reliables, and hopes to expand her restaurant range.

The Freston Boot - Credit: Sophie Fennell/Freston Boot

"I'd really like to visit the Freston boot. I've heard such good things about it and they are all about seasonal produce, which is very much my thing."