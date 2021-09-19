Could you take on this pub's 7 'Man vs Food' challenges?
- Credit: Flaming Grill
Do you have what it takes to take on these flaming food challenges?
The Royal George pub, in Colchester Road, Ipswich, has a Man vs Food-style menu for customers to try.
Kirsty Smith, general manager at the venue, said: “Challenge dishes have been a popular part of our menu for several years now.
"If the challenges are finished, guests have their names added to the wall of flame.”
Here are the seven challenges:
You may also want to watch:
Who Dares Wings
Wing roulette with 25 wings with a sour cream dip, five tossed in each flavour - Texan-style BBQ, Piri Piri, Sweet Chilli, Spicy Dry Rub and Tabasco Scorpion Sauce.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich tech firm warns of spyware scare on Apple devices
- 2 Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich
- 3 'Microshop' selling only American candy opens in Ipswich
- 4 First look at full schedule for Sound City Ipswich music festival
- 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 6 Criminals confess to nearly 400 offences thanks to specialist police unit
- 7 School in Ipswich takes 'decisive action' to make rapid improvements
- 8 What are the best curry houses in Ipswich?
- 9 Gangs of 'lampers' use spotlights to distract animals and kill them
- 10 Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected
Cost: £8.99
The Big Mexican
To complete the big Mexican, you have to finish four flame-grilled beef burgers with cheese, topped with beef burnt ends chilli con carne and tasbasco Scorpion Sauce in a bun with may, baby gem lettuce, tomato and red onion, and skewered with a flame-grilled chilli.
All that is served with tortilla chips and seasoned fries, loaded with nacho cheese sauce with tomato salsa and jalapenos.
Cost: £10.99
The Macxcalibur
For this challenge, you have to eat three chicken schnitzels - two of which are covered with smoked streaky bacon mac and cheese with a Texan-style BBC sauce.
The other comes with a topping of jalapeno mac and cheese.
It also comes with a large portion of chips and two corn on the cobs.
Cost: £15.29
The Triple Threat
This really is the triple threat - as to complete this challenge, you have to finish three 12oz steaks.
The first is flattened and loaded with waffle fries, which is accompanied by two more steaks - which are both flattened and topped with beef burnt ends in BBQ sauce.
The steaks are also served with roasted peppers and onions.
Cost: £17.99
Steak Fondue Challenge
This one is for steak lovers.
A 30oz rump steaks sliced to dip into a whole melted camembert cheese.
Served with roasted peppers and onions, garlic ciabatta, chips and cheesy filled potato skins with pots of peppercorn sauce and beef dripping gravy.
Cost: £19.99
Ultimate Chip Butty
The chip butty of dreams.
A whole loaf of bread which is hollowed and filled with chips, cheese and lashings of gravy.
The chip butty is also served with two jugs of gravy for dipping.
£8.99
Chick 'N' Mix
If you like chicken, you will love this challenge.
Six Louisiana-style chicken strips along with 10 nuggets, six wings and a southern fried chicken skewer.
The chicken also comes with fries, two corn on the cobs, garlic ciabatta, coleslaw and baked beans in BBQ sauce.
Cost: £13.99