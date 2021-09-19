Could you take on this pub's 7 'Man vs Food' challenges?

Published: 7:00 PM September 19, 2021

Do you have what it takes to take on these flaming food challenges?

The Royal George pub, in Colchester Road, Ipswich, has a Man vs Food-style menu for customers to try.

Kirsty Smith, general manager at the venue, said: “Challenge dishes have been a popular part of our menu for several years now.

"If the challenges are finished, guests have their names added to the wall of flame.”

Here are the seven challenges:





Who Dares Wings

Wing roulette with 25 wings with a sour cream dip, five tossed in each flavour - Texan-style BBQ, Piri Piri, Sweet Chilli, Spicy Dry Rub and Tabasco Scorpion Sauce.

Cost: £8.99





The Big Mexican

To complete the big Mexican, you have to finish four flame-grilled beef burgers with cheese, topped with beef burnt ends chilli con carne and tasbasco Scorpion Sauce in a bun with may, baby gem lettuce, tomato and red onion, and skewered with a flame-grilled chilli.

All that is served with tortilla chips and seasoned fries, loaded with nacho cheese sauce with tomato salsa and jalapenos.

Cost: £10.99





The Macxcalibur

For this challenge, you have to eat three chicken schnitzels - two of which are covered with smoked streaky bacon mac and cheese with a Texan-style BBC sauce.

The other comes with a topping of jalapeno mac and cheese.

It also comes with a large portion of chips and two corn on the cobs.

Cost: £15.29





The Triple Threat

This really is the triple threat - as to complete this challenge, you have to finish three 12oz steaks.

The first is flattened and loaded with waffle fries, which is accompanied by two more steaks - which are both flattened and topped with beef burnt ends in BBQ sauce.

The steaks are also served with roasted peppers and onions.

Cost: £17.99





Steak Fondue Challenge

This one is for steak lovers.

A 30oz rump steaks sliced to dip into a whole melted camembert cheese.

Served with roasted peppers and onions, garlic ciabatta, chips and cheesy filled potato skins with pots of peppercorn sauce and beef dripping gravy.

Cost: £19.99





Ultimate Chip Butty

The chip butty of dreams.

The ultimate chip butty - Credit: Flaming Grill

A whole loaf of bread which is hollowed and filled with chips, cheese and lashings of gravy.

The chip butty is also served with two jugs of gravy for dipping.

£8.99





Chick 'N' Mix

If you like chicken, you will love this challenge.

Six Louisiana-style chicken strips along with 10 nuggets, six wings and a southern fried chicken skewer.

The chicken also comes with fries, two corn on the cobs, garlic ciabatta, coleslaw and baked beans in BBQ sauce.

Cost: £13.99