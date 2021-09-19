News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Could you take on this pub's 7 'Man vs Food' challenges?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM September 19, 2021   
This Ipswich pub has seven food challenges for customers to try and complete

This Ipswich pub has seven food challenges for customers to try and complete - Credit: Flaming Grill

Do you have what it takes to take on these flaming food challenges?

The Royal George pub, in Colchester Road, Ipswich, has a Man vs Food-style menu for customers to try. 

Kirsty Smith, general manager at the venue, said: “Challenge dishes have been a popular part of our menu for several years now. 

"If the challenges are finished, guests have their names added to the wall of flame.”

Here are the seven challenges:


You may also want to watch:

Who Dares Wings 

Wing roulette with 25 wings with a sour cream dip, five tossed in each flavour - Texan-style BBQ, Piri Piri, Sweet Chilli, Spicy Dry Rub and Tabasco Scorpion Sauce.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich tech firm warns of spyware scare on Apple devices
  2. 2 Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich
  3. 3 'Microshop' selling only American candy opens in Ipswich
  1. 4 First look at full schedule for Sound City Ipswich music festival
  2. 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  3. 6 Criminals confess to nearly 400 offences thanks to specialist police unit
  4. 7 School in Ipswich takes 'decisive action' to make rapid improvements
  5. 8 What are the best curry houses in Ipswich?
  6. 9 Gangs of 'lampers' use spotlights to distract animals and kill them
  7. 10 Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Cost: £8.99


The Big Mexican 

To complete the big Mexican, you have to finish four flame-grilled beef burgers with cheese, topped with beef burnt ends chilli con carne and tasbasco Scorpion Sauce in a bun with may, baby gem lettuce, tomato and red onion, and skewered with a flame-grilled chilli. 

All that is served with tortilla chips and seasoned fries, loaded with nacho cheese sauce with tomato salsa and jalapenos. 

Cost: £10.99


The Macxcalibur 

For this challenge, you have to eat three chicken schnitzels - two of which are covered with smoked streaky bacon mac and cheese with a Texan-style BBC sauce. 

The other comes with a topping of jalapeno mac and cheese.

It also comes with a large portion of chips and two corn on the cobs. 

Cost: £15.29


The Triple Threat 

This really is the triple threat - as to complete this challenge, you have to finish three 12oz steaks. 

The first is flattened and loaded with waffle fries, which is accompanied by two more steaks - which are both flattened and topped with beef burnt ends in BBQ sauce.

The steaks are also served with roasted peppers and onions.  

Cost: £17.99


Steak Fondue Challenge 

This one is for steak lovers. 

A 30oz rump steaks sliced to dip into a whole melted camembert cheese. 

Served with roasted peppers and onions, garlic ciabatta, chips and cheesy filled potato skins with pots of peppercorn sauce and beef dripping gravy.

Cost: £19.99 


Ultimate Chip Butty 

The chip butty of dreams. 

The ultimate chip butty 

The ultimate chip butty - Credit: Flaming Grill

A whole loaf of bread which is hollowed and filled with chips, cheese and lashings of gravy. 

The chip butty is also served with two jugs of gravy for dipping. 

£8.99


Chick 'N' Mix 

If you like chicken, you will love this challenge. 

Six Louisiana-style chicken strips along with 10 nuggets, six wings and a southern fried chicken skewer. 

The chicken also comes with fries, two corn on the cobs, garlic ciabatta, coleslaw and baked beans in BBQ sauce. 

Cost: £13.99

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Suffolk Live

Police cordon off section of Ipswich residential street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The police cordon put in place in Beatty Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Teenagers arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Forensics teams at the scene in Clacton town centre

Suffolk Live

Police attend Ipswich Waterfront property as part of murder probe

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police would like to speak to a male and female with regards to a theft from a motor vehicle in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

CCTV images issued following theft from car in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon