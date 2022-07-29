Free pints available at 10 Suffolk pubs during England Women's Euro final
- Credit: PA
A Suffolk-based pub and brewery is offering punters a free pint at 10 of its boozers in the county to celebrate England Women's Euro final this Sunday.
Greene King, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, is handing out free drinks to people who sign up to its Season Ticket app ahead of the Lionesses' game with Germany.
To claim the free drink, customers must download the Greene King Season Ticket app and complete the registration by 12pm on Sunday.
At 3pm, a voucher for a free drink – which includes Ice Breaker Pale Ale, Heineken and more – will be available in the app.
The final kicks off at 5pm and the drink must be claimed by midnight.
Greene King also handed out free pints during England's group stage games against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.
The offer will be available at the following Greene King pubs:
- Cock & Pye, Ipswich
- Man on the Moon, Ipswich
- Thrasher, Ipswich
- Royal George, Ipswich
- Crown, Claydon
- Golf Hotel, Rushmere
- Grosvenor, Felixstowe
- Owl & Pussycat, Felixstowe
- Bull, Newmarket
- Greengage, Bury St Edmunds
The following drinks are available:
- Ice Breaker Pale Ale (bottle/pint)
- Coca-Cola/Zero Sugar (bottle/draught)
- Heineken 0.0% (bottle)
- Heineken 5% 330ml (bottle)
- Bulmers (bottle)
- Heineken 5% (draught)
- Foster's (draught)
- John Smith's Extra Smooth (draught)
- Strongbow (draught)
- Strongbow Dark Fruit (draught)
- Amstel (draught)