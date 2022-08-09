News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Van offering free burgers coming to Ipswich town centre this week

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:08 AM August 9, 2022
The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is heading to Norwich. 

The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is heading to Ipswich - Credit: Viva!

A van offering free burgers is coming to Ipswich town centre this week.

The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is going around the East of England this summer, including Ipswich on Friday, August 12.

It will be based at Ipswich Town Hall from 11.30am until 2.30pm and will serve a Moving Mountains plant-based patty in a bun with salad and sauce.

Viva! is a Bristol-based vegan charity which helps "raise awareness of the impact meat and dairy have on the planet and wildlife".

While visiting the van, people will be able to ask questions about veganism and learn about its new wildlife campaign Eating the Earth.

A spokesman for Viva! said: "This will be a really positive vegan event showing that substitutes can be just as good as meat." 

The tour will also be in Norwich on Saturday, August 13 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

