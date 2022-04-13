News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Riverside pub near Ipswich named one of the best in the UK

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:40 PM April 13, 2022
The Freston Boot near Ipswich has been named the best pub in Suffolk

A pub on the banks of the River Orwell just outside of Ipswich has been named the best in Suffolk at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022.

The Freston Boot, close to the River Orwell on the Shotley peninsula, is one of 94 pubs and bars across the UK which were named the best in their respective counties. 

Other bars which won their county in the East of England include the Galvin Green Man in Essex, The Three Hills in Cambridgeshire and The Dabbling Duck in Norfolk

Tristan O'Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: "Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

"These 94 county winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit.”

