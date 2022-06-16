Belgian-style chip shop opens doors in Ipswich town centre

Friterie can be found in Carr Street - Credit: Archant

A Belgian-style chip shop has opened its doors in Ipswich town centre.

Friterie Ipswich, which opened at its Carr Street site on Saturday, will provide locals with a wide range of freshly cut fries with plenty of different toppings and sauces available.

There's a large number of customisation options for your portion of chips, with the sauce list including all the regular favourites as well as more unique offerings such as curry ketchup, peanut sauce, andalouse and Belgian favourite - samurai sauce.

Friterie also serves light bites and cold drinks as well as a number of traditional Belgian snacks.

Portions come in three sizes ranging from small for £2.50 to large for £5.50 and there is also a 'twisted potato' option for £2.

Customers can stop by Tuesday to Sunday from 11am until 6pm.