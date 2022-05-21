Reinvented gin festival returns to Ipswich Waterfront after Covid absence

An Ipswich brewery will be adding rum to its gin festival this summer after an extended Covid-enforced break.

The Briarbank Brewing Company, based in Fore Street, has reinvented its classic gin festival to include 30 types of rum – on top of the 60 different gins already on offer throughout the weekend.

Taking place in the outside marquee bar at the Briarbank Bar, a street away from the Ipswich Waterfront, the festival will be running from Wednesday, June 1, through to Sunday, June 5.

In previous years the festival has attracted quite a crowd - Credit: Briarbank Brewing Company

Downstairs, the festival bar will offer gins and rums, alongside mixers picked to complement them, while regular drinks will be available upstairs.

The event will feature live music, with The Three Chordettes performing 1940s inspired jazz and swing on Friday, BearFootSoul with a soul fusion performance on Saturday, and Lucky No.7 playing rock covers on Sunday.

A spokesman for Briarbank said: "It’s great to hear so many of our customers share their excitement for the return of this festival. We cant wait to share this range of fantastic drinks with anyone again, and host some brilliant bands too."