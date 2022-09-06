Popular Suffolk pub landlord retires after 30 years as new owner comes in

The landlord at a popular Suffolk pub is retiring, with new owners coming in to refurbish the pub.

The Chequers in Stowmarket Road, Great Blakenham, has closed down while refurbishments are carried out by the new incoming owners.

A statement on The Chequers Facebook page reads: "After nearly 30 years of running The Chequers, David the landlord is retiring from the day-to-day business operations at the pub.

"The Chequers will be closed from August 31 and will re-open on September 19 whilst it is under refurbishment.

"There are exciting new business owners with a new menu. Please keep an eye open on The Chequers website for the new menu.

"The new owners have planned a special charity night on September 17 to launch the new business with complimentary food (limited menu) and 50% of drink proceeds will go to the NHS and local care homes.

"Please book in advance on 01473 830455 to support the new owners.

"Thank you for your valued custom. Sorry for any inconvenience."